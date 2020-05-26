Thousands march to protest George Floyd’s death

Protesters gathered at Chicago Ave. and East 38 th Street in South Minneapolis after the death of George Floyd. (Star Tribune)

By Ryan Faircloth

Star Tribune

Thousands of people marched through the streets of south Minneapolis Tuesday night in response to the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody after an officer knelt on his neck for several minutes and ignored the man’s protests that he couldn’t breathe.

Four police officers have been fired in connection with the incident.

Protesters marched from the site of Floyd’s death — outside Cup Foods on Chicago Avenue — to the Minneapolis Police Department’s Third Precinct. The crowd, which numbered in the thousands, shouted chants such as “I can’t breathe” and called for the swift prosecution of the officers involved in the incident.

“This will happen again if we don’t get out in front of this,” said community activist Al Flowers, who called the incident “one of the most egregious murders I’ve ever seen.” He said the officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck should be prosecuted.

At one point, protesters pelted a line of police SUVs with water bottles and other items, shattering the windows.

Staff writers Andy Mannix and Chao Xiong contributed to this report.

