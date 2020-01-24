Plane crash kills two in Auburn, California

A small plane crashed near the Auburn Municipal Airport in Northern California on Friday morning, killing two people and injuring another. (California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection/TNS)

Two people died and one person was injured when a small plane crashed near the Auburn Municipal Airport in Northern California on Friday morning, authorities said.

A single-engine Stinson Vultee V-77 went down about a mile northeast of the airport in Placer County, northeast of Sacramento, at about 10 a.m. EST, said Ian Gregor, a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA said three people were on board the plane when it crashed.

The plane crashed along Dry Creek Road near Haines Road, not far from the Black Oak Golf Course, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said. Video posted on social media by the Sheriff’s Office showed the plane’s wreckage among trees.

The FAA and the National Transportation and Safety Board are investigating the incident.

It is the second fatal plane crash in three days in California. On Wednesday, a small plane crashed at the Corona Municipal Airport, killing four people.

(c)2020 Los Angeles Times

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/