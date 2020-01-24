A small plane crashed near the Auburn Municipal Airport in Northern California on Friday morning, killing two people and injuring another. (California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection/TNS)

Plane crash kills two in Auburn, California

The plane crashed along Dry Creek Road near Haines Road

Two people died and one person was injured when a small plane crashed near the Auburn Municipal Airport in Northern California on Friday morning, authorities said.

A single-engine Stinson Vultee V-77 went down about a mile northeast of the airport in Placer County, northeast of Sacramento, at about 10 a.m. EST, said Ian Gregor, a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA said three people were on board the plane when it crashed.

The plane crashed along Dry Creek Road near Haines Road, not far from the Black Oak Golf Course, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said. Video posted on social media by the Sheriff’s Office showed the plane’s wreckage among trees.

The FAA and the National Transportation and Safety Board are investigating the incident.

It is the second fatal plane crash in three days in California. On Wednesday, a small plane crashed at the Corona Municipal Airport, killing four people.

(c)2020 Los Angeles Times

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Ocean acidification is damaging the shells of Dungeness crab

Just Posted

Police efforts to stem 49ers revelry in Mission District spark backlash

SFPD preparing for potential bonfires, vandalism on Super Bowl Sunday

Calendar of Events: San Francisco celebrates the Year of the Rat

JAN. 25 Choy Sun Doe Day: The San Francisco Chinese Chamber of… Continue reading

BART study: Ending paper tickets would ‘disproportionately’ impact low-income riders, people of color

When BART eventually eliminates its magnetic-stripe paper tickets from use, it will… Continue reading

Second case of respiratory coronavirus confirmed in U.S.

The woman, who is in her 60s, remained hospitalized Friday and her condition had been stabilized

BART approves building 22 canopies over Market Street station entrances

BART directors at a meeting in Oakland Thursday approved acontract for construction… Continue reading

Most Read