PG&E power lines caused California’s deadliest fire, investigators conclude

Investigators with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection have concluded that Pacific Gas & Electric equipment sparked the devastating Camp fire that destroyed nearly 14,000 homes and killed 85 people, most of them elderly, last year.

The conclusion of the probe marks a milestone in what was the worst fire in modern California history.

PG&E in February acknowledged “the company believes it is probable that its equipment will be determined to be an ignition point of the 2018 Camp fire.”

PG&E filed for bankruptcy protection because of losses from the Nov. 8 fire, which scorched more than 153,000 acres and has placed new pressure on utilities to improve the safety of their power distribution systems.

Scores of lawsuits have been filed against the state’s biggest utility on behalf of people who lost their homes, loved ones and pets. They accuse the utility of failing to properly maintain its equipment.