Months after Camp fire, 2 more victims are identified

The Camp fire rages through the town of Paradise, Calif., in Butte County on Nov. 8, 2018. The names of two more victims from last year’s fire have been released. (Neal Waters/Zuma Press/TNS)

By Javier Panzar, Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES — Butte County officials have released the names of two additional victims from last year’s deadly Camp fire — a 68-year-old grandmother and her adult granddaughter — bringing the number of those identified as having died in the massive blaze to 77.

The remains of Matilde Heffern and her granddaughter Ishka Heffern, 20, were positively identified Monday. Matilde’s daughter and Ishka’s mother, Christina Heffern, 40, also died in the fire that began Nov. 8.

The three women lived in the same house in Paradise, a sleepy town of 27,000 nestled in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada, according to the Chico Enterprise-Record. Christina’s remains had previously been identified.

Of the 85 victims who died in the fire, all but eight have been positively identified and their next of kin have been notified, according to Butte County officials. Six have been tentatively identified, and two victims are still unknown.