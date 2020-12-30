Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., walks to open up the Senate floor at the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 16, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images/TNS)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., walks to open up the Senate floor at the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 16, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images/TNS)

McConnell rules out passing House bill on $2,000 relief payments

Erik Wasson

Bloomberg News

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday closed off chances that the Senate would pass anytime soon a House bill that would give most Americans $2,000 stimulus payments.

The Kentucky Republican said the House legislation, approved in a bipartisan vote Monday, “has no realistic path” to quick passage in the Senate and that it falls short of the demands of President Donald Trump. He again blocked an attempt by Democratic leader Chuck Schumer to adopt the House bill to increase the payments to $2,000 from the $600 by unanimous consent.

The Senate instead will work on combining the stimulus payments with measures on election integrity and rolling back social media liability protections, he said. That responds to all three issues Trump has said he wants, but a bill combining them likely will alienate enough senators in both parties to leave prospects for bigger stimulus payments dead in the Senate.

“The Senate is not going to be bullied into rushing out more borrowed money into the hands of the Democrats’ rich friends who don’t need the help,” McConnell said. The House bill would raise the income cutoff to receive a payment.

The clash over the payments also is entangling another piece of year-end business in the Senate — a vote to override Trump’s veto of a crucial $740.5 billion defense policy bill. Sens. Bernie Sanders and Ed Markey said they will continue to delay the defense legislation vote unless McConnell relents and allows a vote on a standalone bill on the bigger stimulus checks.

“We are saying to Mitch McConnell, to allow the United States Senate to do what it’s supposed to do, and that is the vote,” Sanders told reporters. “The House passed the bill, it’s over here right now. Do you want to vote against it? Then vote against it.”

Pennsylvania Republican Sen. Pat Toomey later blocked an attempt by Sanders to call up the House bill for a roll call vote.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

CoronavirusDonald TrumpPolitics

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Nashville bomber died in blast, authorities say, naming the attacker

Just Posted

Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state would help reopen public schools but emphasized “safety is key.” (Jae Hong/Getty Images via Tribune News Service)
Gov. Newsom announces $2 billion plan to reopen public schools

State will provide support for testing, contact tracing, safety materials and oversight

A large crowd cheers at a rally at Mission High School before a protest march commemorating George Floyd and those killed by police on June 3. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
2020: The year in pictures

A global pandemic, rising social justice movement, City Hall scandal and climate-changing fires made for truly unforgettable days and months

The boarded-up Shared Spaces dining area for Washington Bakery and Cafe in Chinatown on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Business owners spent thousands to build Shared Spaces platforms. Now what?

Lack of city guidance, support leaves merchants struggling to maintain vacant sites during shutdown

A woman walks in to the Emergency Room entrance at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Hundreds of S.F. nurses left out of city’s emergency sick leave policy

In April, shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, San Francisco Mayor London… Continue reading

With tunes both scathing and heartwarming, Bruce Springsteen’s 2020 release “Letter to You” exemplifies the rocker’s versatility. (Courtesy Danny Clinch)
Top 10 rock albums of 2020

Despite a dearth of concerts, musicians released truly remarkable records

Most Read