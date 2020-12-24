(Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

(Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

GOP blocks Democrats’ bid for $2,000 payments Trump demanded

Billy House

Bloomberg News

House Republicans blocked Democrats’ attempt to meet President Donald Trump’s demand to pay most Americans $2,000 to help weather the coronavirus pandemic.

Republicans objected to the bill House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer sought to pass by unanimous consent Thursday to replace the $600 payments in the latest pandemic relief legislation with the $2,000 payments.

“House and Senate Democrats have repeatedly fought for bigger checks for the American people, which House and Senate Republicans have repeatedly rejected – first, during our negotiations when they said that they would not go above $600 and now, with this act of callousness on the Floor,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement Thursday.

Democrats will try again with a roll call vote on a new bill Dec. 28, when the House also plans a vote to override Trump’s veto on the National Defense Authorization Act. Since current government spending runs out that day — and funds for the rest of the fiscal year are included in the virus relief bill Trump criticized and hasn’t signed — the House could also pass another stopgap measure to avert a partial government shutdown.

Republicans on Thursday tried to seek unanimous consent on a measure to examine taxpayer money spent on foreign aid, but Democrats blocked that move. In his complaint Tuesday about Congress’s combined virus aid and government spending bill, Trump criticized federal resources spent on international programs, even though that spending was allocated as part of the bipartisan appropriations process.

Donald TrumpPolitics

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Trump vetoes defense bill, and Congress is set to override him for first time

Just Posted

Data shows San Francisco police issued only five speeding citations in the Tenderloin in 2019, and have issued only three so far this year. <ins>(Ekevara Kitpowsong/S.F. Examiner)</ins>
SFPD issues few speeding tickets in the Tenderloin despite traffic safety concerns

Neighborhood considered one The City’s most dangerous for pedestrians

Alice Stebbins, former executive director of the California Public Utilities Commission, outside her former workplace. (Andri Tambunan, special to ProPublica)
CPUC head Alice Stebbins reported $200 million missing. Then she was fired.

By Scott Morris Bay City News Foundation Earlier this year, the governing… Continue reading

Milk Bar general manager Erik Ross stands outside the Haight Street venue on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Federal aid could provide life support for live music venues

Details of how ‘Save Our Stages’ money will be distributed remain unclear

Wearing a mask got difficult on a hill-filled walk through Oakland Zoo’s Glowfari attraction.<ins> (Oakland Zoo screenshot)</ins>
The pros and cons of living through a pandemic

Social distancing might be thing we want to keep post-COVID

Gal Gadot reprises the title role in “Wonder Woman 1984.” <ins>(Courtesy Warner Bros.)</ins>
‘Wonder Woman 1984’ saves the day in 2020

Appealing superhero brings laughter, cheers and sighs

Most Read