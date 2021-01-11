Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi heads back to her office after calling for the removal of President Donald Trump from office either by an invocation of the 25th Amendment by Vice President Mike Pence and a majority of the Cabinet members or Impeachment at the U.S. Capitol on January 7, 2021, in Washington, DC. Following a rally yesterday with President Trump on the National Mall, a pro-Trump mob stormed and broke into the U.S. Capitol building causing the Joint Session of Congress to delay the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory over President Trump. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images/TNS)

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi heads back to her office after calling for the removal of President Donald Trump from office either by an invocation of the 25th Amendment by Vice President Mike Pence and a majority of the Cabinet members or Impeachment at the U.S. Capitol on January 7, 2021, in Washington, DC. Following a rally yesterday with President Trump on the National Mall, a pro-Trump mob stormed and broke into the U.S. Capitol building causing the Joint Session of Congress to delay the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory over President Trump. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images/TNS)

Democrats introduce articles of impeachment after Republicans block resolution calling for Trump’s removal

Jennifer Haberkorn

Los Angeles Times

House Democrats on Monday introduced an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump over his incitement last week of the Capitol riot as Republicans blocked an initial attempt to pass a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to use the 25th amendment to remove the president from office.

Rep. Alex Mooney, R-Va., objected to the Democrats’ attempt to win unanimous consent for the resolution, meaning the House is expected to reconvene Tuesday to hold a floor vote on the measure.

Democrats are ramping up pressure on Pence to take action following Wednesday’s Capitol attack by Trump supporters, who raided the building and forced lawmakers and Pence into hiding for their safety.

The 25th amendment lays out the procedure for removing a president who is unfit or incapacitated. If Pence does not invoke the amendment, Democrats are expected to hold a vote to impeach Trump as soon as Wednesday.

It would be the second impeachment of Trump, following one last year over his pressuring of Ukrainian government officials to investigate then-presidential rival and now President-elect Joe Biden.

The House resolution, drafted by Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., is a first step in that process. It calls on Pence and Trump’s Cabinet to use the amendment “to declare what is obvious to a horrified nation: That the president is unable to successfully discharge the duties and powers of his office.”

So far Pence and other Cabinet officials have shown little appetite for forcibly removing Trump.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday that if the 25th amendment resolution didn’t pass Monday in the brief session of Congress, she would call the entire House back into a full session on Tuesday to vote on the resolution.

The vote would put pressure on Republicans to make a politically difficult decision on whether to back the 25th amendment removal or to support the president mere days after the violence in the Capitol.

Pelosi gave Pence an ultimatum: He would have 24 hours to act, after which, “we will proceed with bringing impeachment legislation to the floor.”

The article of impeachment includes only one charge: “incitement of insurrection.”

“Donald John Trump engaged in high crimes and misdemeanors by willfully inciting violence against the government of the United States,” the article reads. “He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a coordinate branch of government. He thereby betrayed his trust as president, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States.”

Passage of the impeachment resolution is all but assured in Tuesday. At least 210 Democrats have cosponsored the resolution, just a few votes short of the number required for passage.

Donald TrumpimpeachmentNancy PelosiPolitics

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Feds expect to arrest more than a dozen pro-Trump rioters as FBI scours social media for evidence

Just Posted

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi heads back to her office after calling for the removal of President Donald Trump from office either by an invocation of the 25th Amendment by Vice President Mike Pence and a majority of the Cabinet members or Impeachment at the U.S. Capitol on January 7, 2021, in Washington, DC. Following a rally yesterday with President Trump on the National Mall, a pro-Trump mob stormed and broke into the U.S. Capitol building causing the Joint Session of Congress to delay the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory over President Trump. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images/TNS)
Democrats introduce articles of impeachment after Republicans block resolution calling for Trump’s removal

Jennifer Haberkorn Los Angeles Times House Democrats on Monday introduced an article… Continue reading

Board President Shamann Walton announced commitee assignments on Sunday. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Board President Walton issues committee assignments

Haney to serve as budget chair, Melgar as land use chair

A parking meter sticks out of a Shared Spaces area outside Brandy Ho’s Hunan Food on the Chinatown/North Beach border on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Is it time to end free parking in San Francisco?

Increasing the cost of parking and offloading city garages could shrink budget shortfall

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) finished Sunday’s game against the Toronto Raptors with 17 points while also dishing out four assists and four blocks. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner).
On a slow night for Curry, Warriors supporting players step up against the Raptors

Through nine games this season, the Golden State Warriors were winless when… Continue reading

A view of the former barracks of the Angel Island Immigration Station. (Courtesy Russell Nauman, AIISF)
Ferry to Angel Island provides a direct route to history

Advocates say loss of service from SF will make it hard to visit key Chinese immigration site

Most Read