Additional injured victim from Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting brings total to 20

Gilroy police reported Thursday that one additional man was struck by gunfire in the Garlic Festival shooting on July 28, bringing the total number of victims to 17 injured and three dead.

The three people killed in the shooting were identified as 6-year-old Stephen Romero and 13-year-old Keyla Salazar of San Jose, and 25-year-old Trevor Irby of New York, who was living in Santa Cruz.

Police said the additional victim suffered a graze wound to his head that required stitches. Most patients were discharged from local hospitals in the weeks following the shooting, but two people remained at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center a month later.

Hospital spokeswoman Joy Alexiou said as of Monday that one patient was in fair condition and the other was not releasing information. An update will be provided later on Thursday.