33 bodies recovered from California dive boat fire

FBI divers prepare to depart Santa Barbara Harbor Wednesday morning to the scene where the dive boat Conception burned off Santa Cruz Island earlier this week. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

Coast Guard officials have recovered the bodies of 33 people who died in a massive fire aboard Conception that started as the 75-foot vessel was anchored off the coast of Santa Cruz Island on Labor Day. One person is still missing, authorities said Wednesday.

Thirty-nine people were on board when the fire broke out. Five crew members, who were awake, jumped overboard and paddled to a nearby vessel. They survived. The passengers and a sixth crew member were asleep below deck and were likely trapped by the flames, officials said.

Officials had recovered the remains of 20 people _ 11 female and nine male _ as of Tuesday. Thirteen more bodies were found as of Wednesday, Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Matt Kroll said.

The names of those who perished in the fire off the Ventura County coast have not been released by officials.

On Wednesday morning, about a dozen divers with the FBI gathered at Santa Barbara Harbor to search for the last victim. They will join divers from other government agencies to comb the area where the Conception sank days earlier, said Santa Barbara County sheriff’s Lt. Brian Olmstead.

About three dozen divers have participated in search efforts over the last few days. They go out for hours at a time and return “emotionally drained,” Olmstead said.

“Our priority is trying to find the last victim and also items that would be of interest to find out what happened,” he said. “You want to bring closure to the families.”

On the docks nearby, National Transportation Safety Board member Jennifer Homendy, Coast Guard Capt. Jason Neubauer and investigators toured the Conception’s sister ship, the 80-foot Vision, also owned by Truth Aquatics.

Though slightly larger than Conception, Vision has a similar layout. Single and double bunks are stacked two and three high in the boat’s sleeping quarters below deck. A wooden staircase leads from the sleeping area up to the galley. Authorities say that exit on the Conception _ along with an escape hatch on the boat _ were blocked by fire.

A day earlier, roughly a dozen agents with the FBI’s Evidence Response Team also boarded Vision to snap photographs of the vessel’s interior, decks, staircases and entryways. They pinned sheets of paper with block letters beside some parts of the boat_ an “A” next to a life preserver, a “B” next to the door to the top deck _ and took pictures from several angles.

Homendy said the federal agency started its investigation Tuesday morning into the cause of the fire, just after Coast Guard crews announced they would stop searching for passengers who were trapped below deck when the fire broke out. The rescuers have said there are no signs of additional survivors.

“This was a terrible tragedy,” Homendy said Tuesday. “I cannot imagine what the families are going through.”

The team of 16 investigators, which specialize in engineering, operations, survival factors and fire prevention, will be on site for seven to 10 days. They will work closely with the Coast Guard and first responders, Homendy said.

The NTSB could release a preliminary report within 10 days of the incident, but a final report could take two years. The agency plans to update the public Wednesday.

Tyler McCurdy, supervisor of the FBI’s Ventura office, said that the FBI’s Evidence Response Team will gather evidence on behalf of the NTSB and the sheriff’s office. He would not specify the type of evidence they are collecting.

During the investigation, NTSB will interview the five crew members who survived the fire, first responders and the companies involved in the diving trip. Investigators will examine crew training, safety records, survival factors and whether the boat had life jackets and other safety gear.

Homendy said she is “100% confident” that investigators will determine the cause of the fire.

If investigators uncover safety issues, the agency will issue immediate safety recommendations to protect the public from similar accidents, she said.

Marjorie Murtagh Cooke, former director of the NTSB Office of Marine Safety, said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times that investigators will try to answer several key questions, including why no one below deck was able to escape the flames.

“Vessels have to have two exits for escape by law for the sleeping quarters,” Cooke said. “It appears that both exits from the sleeping quarters bring you up inside the vessel.” Cooke, a marine safety expert at the consulting firm Robson Forensic, said the exits from the sleeping quarters _ a staircase and a hatch, based on images made public _ lead to the mess and galley, which appear to be one large room.

If both escape routes from the sleeping quarters lead to the same area, a fire there could potentially block the only means for passengers to get out, she said.

“With 30-plus people dying, the investigation could lead to changes in the way vessels are designed or protected depending on the findings,” she said.

The deadly fire has rattled Santa Barbara residents, many of whom have ties to the tight-knit maritime community.

The region has been hit with back-to-back tragedies over the last several years, residents say. First, the Thomas fire charred 281,893 acres in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties in 2017. Then, last year, a devastating mudslide tore through Montecito, destroying homes and killing at least 21 people, in Santa Barbara County’s tony enclave. Now, the deadly fire on Conception.

On Wednesday, morning walkers and cyclists stopped by a makeshift memorial at the harbor for the victims. The memorial, which has been up for several days, was filled with fresh flowers, and a framed copy of the poem “The Ocean” by Nathaniel Hawthorne was propped next to a photograph of a victim.

“The earth has guilt, the earth has care,

Unquiet are its graves;

But peaceful sleep is ever there,

Beneath the dark blue waves.”

“It’s nice to see,” said Mark Bright, who stopped by on his bicycle route. “The whole city is depressed.”