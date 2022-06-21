Hidden beneath an elevated parking lot on Mission Street and behind windows covered in illustrations of notable Filipino figures, the Balay Kreative studio has been helping invigorate the creative scene for San Francisco. At the same time, its founders have been trying to bring back artists and small businesses that had been displaced from The City, as well as Filipinos who were pushed out of the South of Market neighborhood.
But the studio's work has been stalled. The nonprofit running the studio did not receive funding in Mayor London Breed's 2023 budget; the $275,000 grant it received in 2019 will not be continued.
“It's really surprising that the mayor wouldn't want to fund a project that actually is drawing people back into The City and making it much more vibrant and attractive,” said Desi Danganan, director of Kultivate Labs, which founded Balay (Home) Kreative in SoMa toward the end of 2019.
In addition to Balay, Kultivate, as a creative business incubator, has started other community initiatives such as the SEED Network and the UNDSCVRD Night Market. “We have already proven our economic viability in a city that is dealing with urban blight and empty storefronts, and I could easily say that hundreds of artists are depending on our network and support.”
Kultivate Labs is not the only API Council nonprofit feeling excluded by Breed’s budget. Among the 20 continuing nonprofit programs within the API Council collective — which supports the Asian and Pacific Islander community — nearly half face decreased or unrenewed funding. That includes a food assistance program and an initiative for public safety and victim services.
Aside from the continued programs, all 15 new program funding requests have been declined, including requests to fund the general operations of the API Council itself. This came as disappointing news to many nonprofit leaders, who believe The City, with a financial surplus, should encourage economic recovery and make amends to the API community that suffered from discrimination, crime and historical displacement.
Mason Lee, a spokesperson for the mayor, said some of API Council’s programs funded last year were meant to be for one time only. By allocating $500,000 for mental health services for Asian crime victims, Lee said the mayor remains “committed to providing API organizations with the funding they need,” even though it is “imperative for The City to remain fiscally responsible.”
But Danganan believes that it is in The City’s interest to fund nonprofits and revitalize communities. Kultivate has the track record of doubling their seed funding with programs like the UNDSCVRD Night Market, which turned an initial funding of $125,000 into $250,000 and draws around 35,000 people every season.
When Balay Kreative first took over the retail space at 836 Mission St., it had been left empty for a decade, and resembled what Danganan described as a haunted house. As artists began to take up residence, paintings, puppet art, installations, fabrics and a laser cutter transformed the space into a creative business studio. Much of the decor, including the ceiling lamps, a central display board and signs, are made by the artists themselves.
Just a block down the street stands Kapwa Gardens, Kultivate’s most recent endeavor. Once a barren parking lot, it was transformed during the pandemic by artists and 350 volunteers into a community space lined with calamansi (Philippine lemon) trees, murals and living walls. True to its name, the garden — Kapwa means deep empathy and interconnectedness — aims to be fertile ground to incubate small food businesses, hold marketplaces and perform live music.
“What we're creating is an arts and culture commerce ecosystem, to really reinvigorate and revitalize San Francisco, to provide space for disadvantaged communities of color that are creative-oriented. Sometimes The City can be shortsighted," said Danganan.
Cally Wong, executive director of the API Council, called the budget cuts "unacceptable and hurtful.” Now faced with a $1.7 million budget shortfall for continued programs, Wong said the mayor’s office is giving her the cold shoulder by not providing an explanation or a solution.
The funding cuts and rejections have further united the API Council as a collective, according to Rob Chua, the council’s consultant, who believes in utilizing united power to uplift smaller organizations that constantly run on minimum resources, such as those that serve the Samoan and the Hmong communities.
The API Council has turned to allies on the Board of Supervisors for assistance, giving presentations and asking for budget support. In addition, a meeting also took place in the Balay Kreative studios with API Council members and former Mayor Willie Brown to discuss budget advocacy and strategies to help Breed change her mind.
“During the pandemic, community organizations have stepped up to take care of everything, whether it’s food distribution or housing. We even had members out in the streets putting themselves at risk to make sure that The City had as proper of a census count as possible,” said Chua. “We answered The City’s call to help. Now we are asking for support because it's a historic opportunity to show that The City is really invested in its immigrants.”
A proposal to invest $118 million in the API community has been drawn up by Supervisor Connie Chan with the co-sponsorship of supervisors Aaron Peskin and Gordon Mar. The funds, coming from The City's fiscal cliff reserve, would be used to acquire buildings, which Chua believes will help stabilize community-based organizations that are constantly in precarious situations due to lack of funding and rental complications. The funds would enable organizations in need — such as the Tenderloin-based Southeast Asian Development Center that is operating out of a basement — into adequate facilities.
Lee, the mayor's spokesperson, said the fiscal cliff reserve — funding set aside in case of dramatic budget shortfalls — is intended to ensure that essential services are maintained during economic uncertainties.
Peskin described the fund as “putting our money where our mouth is” in reference to San Francisco becoming the 4th city to apologize to Chinese Americans on the 140th anniversary of the Chinese Exclusion Act. However, a long budget negotiation process still lies ahead in the coming weeks. At least six supervisors must vote to pass the proposed budget, and even if they do, the mayor still has veto power if the number of agreement votes does not reach eight.
“There is a concern that our needs won’t be met and that we're not going to be taken seriously,” said Chua, “but we're here to be partners with our elected city leaders to help them understand, and we are hopeful that they will work with us to get this done.”