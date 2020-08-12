ZD Wines: Where History, Quality and a Commitment to Sustainability Come Together

In the heart of Napa Valley, the pulse of the deLeuze family’s winery, ZD Wines, is strong. Their world- class wines rank among the best of Napa Valley and beyond. The deLeuzes have long been rooted in Wine Country with over fifty years of grape growing and winemaking experience, and the estate is now run by the second and third generations. They have deep ties in the community, give back philanthropically, and offer wine lovers an authentic taste of terroir and quality—as well as unprecedented hospitality—at their stunning estate in Rutherford.

ZD Wines’ approach includes organic farming and sustainable practices at the forefront; solar energy, biofuels, composting, cover-cropping, recycling, and water conservation are integral to the production of their wines. These practices undoubtedly contribute to the consistency, quality, and style that ZD wine lovers have come to expect and adore. Their three-tiered collection, featuring Traditional, Reserve and Specialty bottlings, offers character and concentration in every bottle.

The ZD Wines commitment to the environment through organic and sustainable practices is distinguished by the esteemed green certifications they hold; these winery and vineyard certifications include California Certified Organic Farming, Fish Friendly Farming, Napa Green, and California Certified Sustainable Growing. These certifications demand strict practices to ensure the health and viability of the local community’s agricultural land, waterways, and wildlife. The deLeuze family’s dedication to preserving the environment and their respect for the land with which they work is admirable. This ecological distinction is undeniably reflected in the caliber of their wines.

ZD Wines is celebrated for their Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Cabernet Sauvignon. Their unique Abacus bottling, a solera-style blend of every vintage of their Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon since 1992, represents the pinnacle of their craftsmanship. When it comes to these classic and much-loved varietals, critics continue to call attention to ZD’s impressive expressions of Cabernet Sauvignon and Pinot Noir.

The 2016 Napa Valley Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon is a wine with which to stock your cellars. It has earned a perfect 100-point score from multiple critics and a triple-title that includes “Wine of the Year” from the Monterey International Wine Competition. The 2018 50th Anniversary Carneros Pinot Noir follows closely with an impressive 99-point score. This Pinot Noir is made from Carneros grapes and represents the very best of the valley’s Pinot, with its inimitable quality and genuine character.

This year, ZD Wines is proud to announce the inaugural release of their 2019 Sauvignon Blanc. This illustrious white is an exceptional wine with powerful aromas, graceful texture, and myriad fruit and citrus flavors. This Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc is a singular and unique expression, with fermentation and aging in a combination of 75% stainless steel, 12% American oak barrels, and 12% concrete tanks.

The best way to experience these acclaimed wines is with a visit to the ZD Rutherford Estate. Savor a safe and relaxing seated outdoor wine tasting experience with an abundance of award-winning wines, optional food pairings, panoramic vineyard views, and warm hospitality. Among their current offerings are the new-release 2019 Sauvignon Blanc, highly acclaimed 2018 50th Anniversary Chardonnay, and 2017 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, as well as other specialty wines from their diverse collection.

