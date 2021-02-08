ZD Wines Releases 2018 50th Anniversary Cabernet Sauvignon: A Superb Choice for Every Occasion

Cabernet Season in Napa Valley calls for new wine releases, and this year, ZD Wines is chasing away the winter blues with their 2018 50th Anniversary Cabernet Sauvignon. Whether you’re shopping for a special bottle, looking for a feel-good winter Cab, or hoping to celebrate Cabernet Season with a limited offering, the 2018 50th Anniversary Cabernet Sauvignon is a superb choice for every occasion.

ZD Wines brings 50 years of winemaking experience to every bottle in their stunning collection. Run by the second and third generations of the founding deLeuze family, ZD Wines offers wine lovers an authentic taste of terroir and quality, as well as gracious hospitality at their picturesque estate in Rutherford.

For special occasions, the seductive Anniversary bottling is an exceptional choice to fill your wine glasses. Crafted from small, certified organic vineyard lots, the 2018 50th Anniversary Cabernet Sauvignon celebrates the labor of love. It’s barrel-aged for 22 months in American Oak and brings with it ZD’s signature marks of quality, consistency, and style. Awarded a Gold Medal by both the San Francisco International Wine Competition and the Houston Rodeo Uncorked! International Wine Competition, this acclaimed Cabernet Sauvignon is fit for you and the ones you love.

For those looking to celebrate Cabernet Season in the heart of Napa Valley, a safe visit to the ZD Wines estate in Rutherford should be at the top of your list. Choose from an array of safe and unforgettable outdoor wine tasting experiences, soak in the beauty of the valley and the winery’s panoramic vineyard views, and get to know the world-class style of the ZD Wines collection.

Chase away the winter blues with your favorite ZD Wines. In addition to the new-release 2018 50th Anniversary Cabernet Sauvignon, shop traditional and reserve Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and Cabernet Sauvignon. Plus, pick up winery-exclusive favorites like Rosa Lee’s Sweet Whim port-style wine and 50th Anniversary Reserve Cuvee sparkling wine. Visit www.zdwines.com to shop the collection and enjoy ZD Wines at home.