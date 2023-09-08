Zack Mozes Photo #1

In the rapidly evolving landscape of digital marketing, few figures cast as significant a shadow as Zack Mozes, endearingly and respectfully titled the 'Godfather of AI Marketing'. This title isn't just a reflection of his stature in the industry; it symbolizes the transformative influence he wields as the CEO of NewDeez.

At the helm of NewDeez, Mozes has consistently raised the bar for what's achievable in the digital space. While many organizations have dabbled in integrating AI into their marketing approaches, New Deez has seamlessly woven artificial intelligence into its very fabric under Mozes's guidance. Their AI-generated content reaches audiences and resonates with them, often securing top-ranking positions on search engines.

