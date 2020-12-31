Your Guide to Buying Cannabis Seeds in the United States in 2021

Growing your own marijuana from seeds is a great way to get exactly the strain you want, available right at your fingertips. But if you’ve never purchased cannabis seeds before, you may be a little nervous. Which seed bank is the best to buy from? Is it risky to order cannabis seeds online? How do you know which shops are reputable?

The good news is that there are plenty of great seed banks that ship to the United States and that make ordering easy. The bad news is that there are also a lot of shady websites out there, and it can be hard to know whether you’re dealing with a legitimate business.

That’s where this guide comes in. We’ve vetted weed seed banks, read a lot of online reviews, and chosen some of the best online seed banks you can buy from in the U.S. These are responsible sellers that offer great strains, plus discreet delivery and reliable service. We’ve paired that with advice on how to buy marijuana seeds online, so the only thing you have left to worry about is choosing which bank to buy from.

Our Top 3 Seed Banks that Ship to the United States

There are plenty of reputable seed banks out there, but these three stand out to us. We’ve selected them as particularly great banks for American customers who want to buy online. All of these seed banks meet the following criteria:

Selection of high-quality strains

Long-term reliable reputation

Discreet shipping

Without further delay, here are our picks for the best weed seed banks for Americans:

Claim to fame: ILGM has been around for 25 years and has earned their spot as a top cannabis seed bank. With a massive selection of strains and super dependable shipping to the US, this is a reliable go-to and a favorite for many growers.

ILGM Pros

Free shipping to anywhere in the U.S.

Super fast shipping (2-10 business days with an average shipping time of just 4 days)

Wide selection of seeds

Germination guarantee – if your seeds don’t germinate, they’ll send out a replacement

Delivery guarantee – if your seeds don’t arrive, they’ll ship you a replacement for free

Great customer service available 24/7

A VIP program for frequent buyers

Discreet packaging

ILGM Cons

Higher prices than some of the competition

$25 fee for delivery tracking

More About ILGM

ILGM is an international seed bank based in Amsterdam, but they specialize in shipping seeds to the United States and Australia. They actually have a distribution center in California, which is why their shipping to customers in the U.S. is so fast. It was founded in 2012 as a blog dedicated to sharing advice on how to grow marijuana plants successfully. Robert Bergman, ILGM’s founder, has kept that spirit alive, offering plenty of advice and a free e-book on how to grow healthy cannabis plants with big yields.

Since 2012, ILGM has become one of the best-known, most trusted cannabis seed banks. It brings together seeds from marijuana growers around the world. A great benefit of this bank is that you can find a strain that will work for you, whether you’re an experienced grower or just getting started. The selection can almost feel overwhelming, but they have a convenient strain guide to help you figure out which kind is best for you. Their strains include feminized, autoflower, high THC, high CBD, and high yield options.

When you’re choosing a seed bank, one of the most important factors is shipping to the U.S. ILGM is great because they provide a delivery guarantee and ship each order in discreet packaging (intentionally left vague). It’s nice to feel confident when you place an order that it will arrive on your doorstep no matter what.

For all these reasons, many growers have found ILGM to be the best seed bank that ships to the US. If this is your first time buying marijuana seeds online, this is a great place to start.

Claim to fame: MSNL claims to be the “Original Seedbank” because they’ve been around since 1999. If you care about long-term reputation, MSNL can’t be beat.

MSNL Pros

High-quality, award-winning strains

Super effective stealth shipping

90% germination rate

Free seeds with every order (so you can try new strains)

International shipping

Affordable prices

Good sales

15% bitcoin discount

MSNL Cons

Longer shipping times to the USA (plan on 12-25 days)

Charge for shipping to the U.S.

No germination guarantee

More About MSNL

In the world of cannabis seed banks, standing the test of time is significant. MSNL has been around for over 20 years because they have high-quality seeds that their customers keep coming back to. Like ILGM, MSNL is based in the Netherlands. They source their seeds in the Netherlands and Holland and ship internationally out of the United Kingdom.

MSNL was founded by a geneticist, and they take a scientific approach to developing their strains. They work with a collection of local breeders to develop their own strains, which they put through their own extensive testing. In part because of this focus on local development, their prices are typically a little lower than other sellers. That means you can get a great deal, especially if you catch the strain you want on sale. The flip side is that you’ll probably pay a little more for shipping to the United States.

MSNL is famous for its stealth shipping option. This will cost you a little extra (£10.95, which comes out to about $15), but for many people, it’s well worth it. They’ll package the seeds inside an unrelated item, guaranteed to fool any nosey parents, roommates, or coworkers.

If you want to try some dependably high-quality strains and can wait a little longer for shipping, MSNL is absolutely worth a try.

Claim to fame: A Canadian cannabis seed bank with quick shipping to the United States and a big in-person presence.

CKS Pros:

Guaranteed germination rate of 80%

Fast shipping to the U.S. from Canada (2-7 business days)

Guaranteed delivery – they’ll replace your order if your seeds are seized

Stealth packaging for international orders

Excellent customer service

CKS Cons

Relatively limited selection of strains

$20 shipping charge for U.S. shipping

More About Crop King Seeds

Unlike the other seed banks on our list, Crop King Seeds is based in Canada. It was founded in 2005 in Canada. They had to temporarily move their business to the United States when it looked like marijuana was going to become permanently illegal in Canada. For a few years, they grew their business in the American Northwest. Then, in 2013 they were able to return to Canada, and they’ve been growing ever since.

Crop King Seeds has a robust and easy to use website, but they also have a large brick and mortar presence. If you ever travel to Canada, you can buy seeds from Crop King Seeds at their own storefronts or at hundreds of retail partners. You might also see Crop King appearing at any marijuana-themed events in North America. Some people really appreciate being able to visit a store in person and speak with real-life employees. If that’s the case, Crop King may be the right choice for you!

Crop King Seeds has one of the widest selections of seeds and regularly introduces new strains. They currently have over 500 different strains available, including autoflower, CBD, and feminized seeds. If you’d like to try growing something different, Crop King is a great place to find a brand new strain.

A major bonus for American customers is the fast shipping. Because the seeds only have to come from Canada, you can expect your shipment to arrive more quickly than an order from Europe or elsewhere. Crop King’s standard shipping takes 2-7 business days, and for a $40 express shipping fee, you can get it in 2-6 business days. They also offer a delivery guarantee. In the unlikely event that your order is seized by customs, they’ll replace it for free. They also guarantee that at least 80% of their seeds will germinate, or they’ll replace them – you guessed it – for free. These guarantees should give you a fair amount of confidence that you’re ordering from a reputable seed bank.

Is It Legal to Buy Marijuana Seeds Online?

Whether it’s legal to buy and grow your own cannabis seeds is a complicated question. Technically, marijuana is an illegal drug in the United States, meaning that according to federal law, it is illegal to buy or grow cannabis seeds. However, in practice, state law determines whether you can cultivate your own weed. States such as California, Alaska, Colorado, and Massachusetts allow people to legally cultivate their own marijuana for recreational use.

This means you can purchase and grow cannabis seeds without worrying. But be aware that all of these states have regulations on how much marijuana you grow, and there may be other limitations as well. Before purchasing cannabis seeds online, you should look up the regulations in your own state. Information you should know includes:

Is marijuana legal recreationally or only medicinally?

Do I need a license to grow my own marijuana?

Do I need to pay fees to grow my own marijuana at home?

How many plants can I cultivate?

How many plants can be in flower at once? (yes, there are separate rules on this)

How many plants are allowed in a single household? (important to know if you and a roommate are each interested in growing your own marijuana)

Can the plants be grown indoors or outdoors?

Do I have to hide my plants from public view?

How much marijuana can I give to another person?

You can look up your state’s marijuana laws on the NORML website. It’s a good idea to check regularly (at least once a year) because laws about marijuana usage and cultivation are often changing.

Will Customs Confiscate My Cannabis Seeds?

According to federal law, cannabis seeds are not allowed to cross state lines. In theory, moving seeds across state lines or internationally could result in criminal charges. In practice, it’s very common for people to order cannabis seeds and have them shipped. There is a chance that U.S. customs will inspect your package and confiscate your seeds. Crop King Seeds, a Canadian seed bank, estimates that about 5% of their shipments into the United States are confiscated.

So what happens if customs confiscates your seed shipment? Will you get in trouble? The answer is: probably not. If your seeds are confiscated, you’ll receive a package with an official letter notifying you of the confiscation instead of the seeds. You shouldn’t expect to face any additional repercussions.

The worst consequence in most cases is the loss of the seeds you ordered. Luckily, there are a few ways around losing your money. Many international cannabis seed banks (including our top seed banks below) offer delivery guarantees. If you receive the dreaded customs letter instead of your seeds, simply contact the company you ordered from. If they have a guarantee, they’ll replace your order. As an additional precaution, you can follow our advice about discreet shipping below.

Tips for Discreet Shipping

Whether you’re concerned about customs or are worried about keeping your growing practices private, there are steps you can take to keep your seed orders discreet.

1. Opt for Small and Medium Orders

The larger an order is, the more likely it is to attract attention. And the more you risk losing if your order gets confiscated! If you need a lot of seeds, consider placing multiple small (or medium-sized) orders rather than one large one. You may want to distribute your risk even more by ordering from multiple vendors. You’ll likely pay a bit more in shipping, but if a shipment is confiscated, you won’t lose your entire investment.

2. Pay with a Cryptocurrency

One of the benefits of cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin is that they’re untraceable. So if you’re concerned about your purchases being traced back to you, check out using bitcoin. Many reputable cannabis seed banks offer bitcoin as a payment method, and some even offer a discount for using it.

3. Use Discreet Shipping Options

A number of cannabis seed banks offer special discreet shipping options. Although most websites intentionally leave the details of these options vague, they typically involve hiding the cannabis seeds within other objects, such as DVD cases, pens, or flashlights. That way, even if the package is opened, it looks like something else. This can help ensure that your seeds make it through customs and can also be nice if you live with anyone who has prying eyes. Discreet shipping usually costs a little extra to compensate for the extra time and materials it takes, but it can be worth it. Keeping your growing practices private is the best way to protect your plants and prevent any trouble.

Why Are Most of the Top Seed Banks International?

We know a lot of people prefer to buy from U.S. brands and would love to purchase their seeds from American cannabis seed banks. Unfortunately, there are fewer options for seed banks located within the United States. That’s because of the U.S.’s patchy history with legalized marijuana. The most reputable seed banks are the ones that have been in operation for years, and those companies are located in countries where weed has been legal for a long time. It only makes sense that these great seed banks would need to get started in places where they can sell marijuana seeds legally. Luckily, international shipping means that these seeds are still available to customers in the United States.

Due to the way American law works, you can actually get into more trouble for shipping cannabis seeds between U.S. states then shipping them from out of the country into it. This makes it difficult for American seed banks to operate – they cannot send their seeds to customers in other states, even if marijuana is legal in both states. American growers should also keep this restriction in mind. Although facing legal consequences is rare, you can theoretically get into trouble for sending seeds across state lines. So if you’re buying seeds, keep them to yourself!

Today, there are a growing number of seed banks in the U.S. However, in many states citizens aren’t allowed to buy seeds to grow themselves. Instead, American seed banks sell to commercially-approved growers and manufacturers. If you live in one of the states where marijuana is legal, you may be lucky enough to be able to purchase American cannabis seeds in person from a seed bank or dispensary. Everyone else will simply have to be patient. If the trend of more legalization continues, we can count on more American seed banks opening and gradually developing great strains.

Wrapping Up

Ordering cannabis seeds from an online seed bank is surprisingly easy and secure. If you’re thinking of starting to grow your own marijuana or are simply looking for a new bank to try, any of our top 3 seed banks that ship to the USA would be a great choice. If you’re just getting started, you may even want to try ordering from a couple of different places so you can try different strains. However, many growers quickly end up with a favorite reputable seed bank they always come back to.

The best news is that buying cannabis seeds online is just the beginning. Before long, you’ll be growing your own plants and enjoying the fruits of your labors.

Buy Cannabis Seeds Online (All ship to the U.S):