Addressing a crowd of the most innovative financial technology providers on the planet, Alex Matjanec, founder of a new kind of “digital-first” life insurance company called Wysh, recommended that leaders in the financial services space will succeed most by focusing on their customers’ peace of mind.
“In America there are 106 million people who are uninsured or underinsured,” Matjanec told the audience on Wednesday, at the FinovateSpring conference held at the Marriott Marquis. “They want protection with a life insurance benefit, and a vast majority of them are willing to open an account with a financial institution if it includes a 5% life insurance benefit that is layered on top of the account balance.”
Financial services customers are looking for protection as they focus on becoming financially independent, and adding a layer of life insurance builds on the already growing request for protection solutions, Matjanec said.
Acting on his own advice, the founder of Wysh recently partnered his company with the family financial investing app UNest to seamlessly integrate a life insurance offering with the savings and investing platform. Through the partnership, customers will be able to access life insurance protection in their bank accounts, which offer benefits based on a percentage of their savings balance.
“Financial institutions have offered the same bland customer experience for a century,” Matjanec told the audience. “They absolutely need to identify innovative strategies to stand out in the market, and any innovation that supports safeguarding their customers’ finances through a more personalized experience is a killer app.”
Wysh, which Matjanec founded in 2021, offers life insurance through an intuitive online portal that emphasizes convenience and a personal touch. The company’s customer support team, known as Wysh Granters, are highly specialized at assisting customers to leave personalized legacies as well as helping their beneficiaries navigate any red tape with the deceased party’s creditors, etc.
“We’ve replaced a traditional experience that entailed confusing paperwork and long phone calls with a 100% digital, frictionless application process,” Matjanec said. “Our claims process also aims to be anxiety-free and can shield customers and their loved ones against stress. That’s the type of customer experience that will win financial services market share today.”
Matjanec, who previously co-founded banking comparison website MyBankTracker, delivered his remarks during an event that drew more than 1,200 attendees, including over 600 from financial institutions, with hundreds of break-out meetings.
