Addressing a crowd of the most innovative financial technology providers on the planet, Alex Matjanec, founder of a new kind of “digital-first” life insurance company called Wysh, recommended that leaders in the financial services space will succeed most by focusing on their customers’ peace of mind.

“In America there are 106 million people who are uninsured or underinsured,” Matjanec told the audience on Wednesday, at the FinovateSpring conference held at the Marriott Marquis. “They want protection with a life insurance benefit, and a vast majority of them are willing to open an account with a financial institution if it includes a 5% life insurance benefit that is layered on top of the account balance.”

