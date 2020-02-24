Winning At The Coupon Game In The New Age Of Online Shopping

If you are one of more than 200 million people who enjoy online shopping, you may have signed up for newsletters to get first-customer discounts or tried to hunt down online discounts on your favorite sites.

But the truth is that shopping smarter is hard. Retail sites run random promotions and these codes are hard to track down unless you visit each site individually. They don’t often widely advertise their discount codes.

So if you are ready to pull up your sleeves to save up and become a savvy discount hunter, here is all you need to know about promo codes.

What are promo codes?

Promotional codes allow companies to acquire new customers by incentivizing them to try their brand over others. It could also be to get certain products out of their warehouse faster or market a new product line. They make these decisions based on holiday seasons, new launches, competitors’ promotions, etc. Since these promotions tend to be somewhat ad-hoc, it’s hard for us shoppers to take advantage of them.

Nowadays promo codes can come in various forms. They can be gifts, % price reduction, free shipping, or cashback. Brands sometimes use them as customer rewards. Thus, some codes are only available and shared with a subset of their customer base.

How do they work?

Promo codes are offered in various forms. Oftentimes, there is a spending minimum for them to justify offering the discount. They generate a code, often something that has to do with the brand that is easy enough for you to remember (e.g. Happy15 for Happy brand’s 15% off discount), which you can then use at checkout. If your cart meets the requirements, the code will be verified and different pricing will be applied.

There is a list of promo codes that they sometimes only share with some customers. There are some codes that they rarely even promote but allow customers to use if they somehow find out about them. So there’s always an inventory of codes that some people figure out how to use for the better.

Where can I find them?

Apparently, getting a coupon brings us more joy than receiving a gift. The feeling of winning something makes us feel like we’ve earned it. Holiday seasons are a great time to go to any retail website for discounts. That’s why Black Fridays are so popular. Even really high-end brands offer discounts in the holiday spirit.

There are hidden gems where you can find various codes that you wouldn’t normally be able to find on your own. You can get codes that you can use widely across all kinds of products. These discount codes allow you to find deals for a whole variety of products on their site. You can also find Amazon coupons or Aliexpress coupons and pick ones that suit your profile or desired products (e.g. first time customer, beauty products, etc.).

It’s not just the retail sites that offer discounts. Need to hire a freelancer to design a website on a budget? You can use Fiverr promo codes so you don’t have to break the bank getting a website up for your new business.

