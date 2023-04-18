pic 1

Photo by Abbey Drucker 

The Somatica Method and Sexological Bodywork are two distinct forms of somatic therapy that focus on helping individuals develop a deeper connection with their bodies and sexuality. Both modalities are rooted in the principles of somatic psychology, which recognizes that the mind and body are interconnected and that emotional and psychological issues can manifest in the body.

The Somatica Method was developed by Celeste Hirschman and Danielle Harel, two certified sexological bodyworkers and somatic coaches. The method is based on the premise that everyone can experience deep pleasure and connect with their desires, but that many people struggle to do so due to societal taboos and shame around sexuality.

Ex // Top Stories