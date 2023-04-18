The Somatica Method and Sexological Bodywork are two distinct forms of somatic therapy that focus on helping individuals develop a deeper connection with their bodies and sexuality. Both modalities are rooted in the principles of somatic psychology, which recognizes that the mind and body are interconnected and that emotional and psychological issues can manifest in the body.
The Somatica Method was developed by Celeste Hirschman and Danielle Harel, two certified sexological bodyworkers and somatic coaches. The method is based on the premise that everyone can experience deep pleasure and connect with their desires, but that many people struggle to do so due to societal taboos and shame around sexuality.
Sexological Bodywork, on the other hand, was developed by Joseph Kramer, a pioneer in the field of somatic sex education. The modality incorporates a range of touch and movement techniques to help individuals access and explore their sexuality in a safe and non-judgmental environment.
Both the Somatica Method and Sexological Bodywork have proven to be effective in helping individuals overcome a range of sexual issues, including difficulty with arousal, low libido, and trauma-related sexual dysfunction. Additionally, many people have reported experiencing increased pleasure and connection with their bodies as a result of these therapies. Overall, the Somatica Method and Sexological Bodywork are powerful modalities for helping individuals connect with their bodies and experience more pleasure in their lives.
Simone Farschi, the founder of The Pleasure Plus, is dedicated to promoting sexual education, empowerment, and pleasure. Simone founded The Pleasure Plus to create a safe and inclusive space where individuals of all genders and identities can explore and celebrate their sexuality. In addition to leveraging her studies with Betty Dodson, sex and female orgasm innovator, Simone uses many of the best Somatica Method and Sexological Bodywork practices to help her clients.
The Pleasure Plus offers various services, including coaching, workshops, retreats, and online courses. One innovative aspect of The Pleasure Plus is the focus on pleasure as a fundamental aspect of sexual education and empowerment. Simone and her team emphasize pleasure, self-awareness, and communication to create a more positive and empowering approach to sexuality. This unique modus operandi enables Simone to not only help her clients overcome shame and trauma, but restore their sexual joie de vivre.
The Revealed Writing Course is one of The Pleasure Plus's most popular online offerings. This course uses writing prompts, group coaching sessions, and community support to guide women on a journey of self-exploration and healing meant to overcome any blocks or limiting beliefs holding their intimacy back. The course culminates with the opportunity for participants to read their stories aloud, creating a transformative and empowering experience.
The Pleasure Plus also offers coaching programs and retreats for individuals and couples to explore their sexuality and enhance their pleasure in a safe and supportive environment. The retreats are highly specialized and tailored to the needs of the attendees. During the retreats, attendees participate in activities and classes promoting a greater understanding of their desires and intimacy with their partners.
Simone also uses a unique mix of ancient and modern feminine health techniques. She promotes ancient rituals like vaginal steaming, yoni eggs, and jade wands, in combination with modern techniques such as sex toys, to help individuals explore their sexuality and enhance pleasure.
Simone's personal journey as a mother and her desire to create a world where her son can grow up with a healthy and positive understanding of sexuality inform her work. Additionally, Simone experienced her own challenges with shame and discomfort around her sexuality, which inspired her to provide resources and support to others.
Simone Farschi's The Pleasure Plus offers a range of services that empower individuals to connect with their sexuality and explore their desires. By focusing on pleasure, self-awareness, and communication, The Pleasure Plus creates a safe and inclusive space where individuals can overcome shame and trauma related to sexuality and develop deeper connections to their bodies, desires, and relationships.