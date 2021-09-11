Why should you choose a destination rehab facility in South Africa?

White River Manor is the ideal destination rehab facility in South Africa. It offers you luxury facilities and a comprehensive treatment programme at a fraction of the cost of what you would pay in the United States. White River is the gateway to the safari region of South Africa, and you can include Big 5 game viewing during your stay with us.

If you are struggling with a mental health condition, substance use disorder or executive burnout, there are six good reasons why you should consider inpatient treatment at White River Manor in Mpumalanga, South Africa.

Five-star treatment at an affordable price

White River Manor offers 5-star luxury accommodation and facilities and an integrated treatment program designed on best-in-the-world rehabilitation practices. What makes our facility and comprehensive programme affordable is the South African exchange rate. Converting USD to ZAR means you benefit from all we offer for a reasonable price.

Comprehensive treatment program

White River Manor prides itself on offering a comprehensive treatment program that integrates medical detox, advanced therapeutic methods, holistic therapies, exercise and healthy, balanced meals to restore mind, body and soul. We offer inpatient treatment overseen by a multi-disciplinary team consisting of a psychologist, experienced care counsellor, holistic therapists, nutritionist and specialised nursing sister. Our dependency treatment programme combines the best of tried-and-trusted therapy and modern psychotherapy techniques.

A short drive from Big 5 safari destinations

White River Manor is located in a countryside setting, a short drive from the safari hub in the northern reaches of SA. White River is the gateway to the iconic Kruger National Park and some of the most popular tourist destinations in the country. Day excursions to the Kruger Park and the Panorama Route is an opportunity to discover South Africa’s rich cultural history. It’s hard to describe the healing powers of the serene bushveld. You have to experience it to believe it.

So much to do

White River Manor aims to heal your mind, body and soul. You have the choice of a host of invigorating activities that breathe fresh air into tired souls. You can hike or ride mountain bikes along beautiful mountain passes, bungee jump into a deep gorge, go on Big 5 game drives in Kruger Park, visit a rural community for drumming and tribal dancing lessons, do yoga or play volleyball in our 100-year old tropical garden, enjoy nature walks along a rambling stream, and pamper sessions at our spa. You can also tag on a trip to Cape Town and explore the famous Mother City.

Seclusion and privacy

White River Manor is situated on a lush, secure property in the country. It’s the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of city life and offers guests peace and tranquillity to heal. Privacy is a priority; we guarantee you a private and intimate stay. We focus on creating an atmosphere of trust and healing, and we follow strict Privacy regulations to keep your identity and information confidential.

Tropical weather for health and healing

Warm days and the sun on your skin are hugely beneficial for your physical and mental health, particularly if you live in a country with long, cold winters. White River enjoys a tropical, temperate climate with mild winter and gorgeous summer temperatures. Exposure to sunlight does wonders to boost your mood, lower your blood pressure and promotes quality sleep. Enjoy leisurely days in our lush garden, soaking up the sun rays, swimming in the pool or stretching out on the lawn under the shady trees.

How can we help?

White River Manor offers an array of essential benefits for your recovery from addiction or executive burnout. You can get far away from the stress and triggers that fuel your disorder, and you’re under the dedicated care of a specialist team.

White River Manor treats various conditions, including anxiety, mood and personality disorders, substance use disorder and executive burnout. Our five-star rehab centre and integrated treatment programme are available for an affordable price on the South African exchange rate.

Contact us today if you’d like a confidential and free chat with one of our highly-trained addiction professionals at White River Manor in South Africa.