In recent years, true crime shows, documentaries, and podcasts have exploded in popularity. While true crime shows and documentaries aren’t new concepts, podcasts available on platforms like Spotify and Apple Music have revived our particular interest in the lives of criminals and their victims. From Best True Crime to Serial and Up and Vanished, true crime podcasts have become part of people's daily lives.
But that’s not all; real-life crime series like Making A Murderer, The Staircase, and most recently Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story have all, at one point, held viewers in a death grip and lured them in with their appeal. In 2022, ExpressVPN found true-crime series and documentaries like the ones above were among the top-viewed content on streaming platforms like Amazon Prime, Disney+, and Netflix.
Dahmer, in particular, was the third most-watched series in its first 28 days on Netflix in 2022. Despite criticism that the series would bring up unnecessary trauma for the family of Dahmer’s victims, fans worldwide spent over 496 million hours watching the series about the titular serial killer
True crime fans were also obsessed with Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile, a 2019 series about American serial killer Ted Bundy. Actor Zac Efron earned praise for his portrayal of Bundy, but that’s not all. Fans were soon sexualizing Efron’s portrayal of Bundy, with disturbing point-of-view videos on TikTok glamourizing Bundy’s crimes and behavior. The same was done to Evan Peters when he portrayed Jeffrey Dahmer in Dahmer.
But what about these shows keeps us coming back for more? What is it about the tales of these serial killers that get us so obsessed and interested? Below, we look into the possible reasons why fans worldwide love anything with a true crime spin to it and how streaming platforms are capitalizing on this trend.
True crime is so appealing because it allows us to confront our fears and anxieties about crime in a safe, controlled environment. Many actual crime cases involve disturbing, violent, or otherwise frightening crimes. By watching these stories unfold from a distance, we can satisfy our curiosity about these kinds of events without having to experience them firsthand. This can be particularly appealing to people who live in safe, low-crime areas and may not have much direct exposure to criminal activity.
True crime stories also give us a glimpse into the lives and motivations of the people who were capable of committing such heinous acts. In Dahmer, for example, producer Ryan Murphy explored Dahmer’s childhood, giving viewers insight into the killer’s background and possible motivations. While it's easy to see these individuals as one-dimensional villains, true crime stories often delve deeper into their backgrounds and experiences, giving us a more nuanced understanding of their actions. This can be both disturbing and illuminating and help us better understand the root causes of crime and how to prevent it in the future.
Another reason true crime is so popular is that it allows us to feel a sense of moral superiority. Many true crime cases involve perpetrators who are easy to vilify, and by watching these cases unfold, we can feel a sense of righteous indignation and a sense that justice has been served. This can be particularly appealing in cases where the crime was particularly heinous or where the victim was particularly vulnerable.
True crime can also provide a sense of social commentary and allow us to engage with larger societal issues. Many true crime cases are related to topics such as poverty, race, and class. By exploring these cases in depth, true crime shows and podcasts can shed light on these issues and spark meaningful conversations about how our society is structured.
People also love true crime documentaries and series because they often involve complex and intricate plotlines, something fictional books can’t do. Real-life crimes can be much more complex and unpredictable than fictional stories, adding an element of surprise and uncertainty that keeps us on the edge of our seats. Many true crime stories are also full of twists and turns, which adds to their appeal and keeps us engaged. True crime stories often involve mysteries that have yet to be solved, which can be especially intriguing for audiences. The idea of being able to solve a case that has stumped law enforcement professionals for years is a tempting prospect, and it keeps many true crime fans coming back for more.
In addition to these psychological and social factors, there are more practical reasons why true crime is so popular. For example, true crime stories often involve complex, multi-layered narratives that keep us on the edge of our seats and keep us coming back for more. Many true crime cases also involve unexpected twists and turns, which can be particularly appealing for people who enjoy puzzles and mysteries.
Finally, one other possible reason why peoplelove true crime is that it often provides an opportunity to learn about history, criminal psychology, and forensic science. Many true crime stories delve deep into a case's details, which can be a fascinating learning experience for audiences.
Despite the popularity of true crime, there are also valid criticisms of the genre. Some argue that true crime shows and podcasts can be overly sensationalized and that they can exploit the victims and their families for the sake of entertainment.
Others say that true crime media can perpetuate harmful stereotypes and contribute to the stigmatization of certain groups. It's important for consumers of true crime media to be aware of these criticisms and to consider them when consuming this type of content. In the case of the Dahmer series, relatives of some of Dahmer’s victims have also come forward to say that the Netflix series was retraumatizing for them.
One way to mitigate these concerns is to seek out actual crime shows and podcasts produced by reputable sources that are thorough and nuanced in their reporting. Shows like Serial and In the Dark have gained widespread acclaim for their in-depth, investigative approach to true crime stories. By consuming true crime media from these types of sources, we can ensure that we are getting a more accurate and balanced portrayal of the cases being covered.
To prevent hurting the victim’s families and to tell an accurate story about the crimes that took place, production houses could consider investing more in the research and development of a piece of content. While true crime stories can be compelling and generate a lot of interest, they can also cause pain and trauma for the families of the victims who are reliving the events. It is crucial for streaming services to be mindful of this and invest in research and development that ensures the true crime series is produced respectfully and sensitively. This honors the victims' families, as well.
This could involve working closely with the families and consulting with them throughout the production process, as well as hiring experienced producers and researchers who deeply understand the impact that true crime stories can have on families. By investing in research and development in this way, streaming services can help to ensure that their true crime series is not only engaging and informative but also sensitive to the feelings and experiences of the victims' families.
Streaming platforms like Netflix and Hulu are cashing in on the trend and creating even more true crime series, documentaries, and content. In 2022, according to Parrot Analytics, three of the top 10 Hulu Original shows—whose parent company is Disney—are true crime stories based on real-life serial killers or criminals.
In an interview with Los Angeles Times, Hulu executives say that true-crime series’ have expanded the platform's reach. Still, the platform doesn’t want to rely overly on true crime content to generate revenue.