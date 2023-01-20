CrimeShowPic

In recent years, true crime shows, documentaries, and podcasts have exploded in popularity. While true crime shows and documentaries aren’t new concepts, podcasts available on platforms like Spotify and Apple Music have revived our particular interest in the lives of criminals and their victims. From Best True Crime to Serial and Up and Vanished, true crime podcasts have become part of people's daily lives.

But that’s not all; real-life crime series like Making A Murderer, The Staircase, and most recently Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story have all, at one point, held viewers in a death grip and lured them in with their appeal. In 2022, ExpressVPN found true-crime series and documentaries like the ones above were among the top-viewed content on streaming platforms like Amazon Prime, Disney+, and Netflix.

FingerPrint
CrimePhoto
SittingCouch
Arrest

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

You May Also Like

Pipsy - Educational Videos For Kids

Pipsy - Educational Videos For Kids

YouTube videos for kids often arouse much controversy among parents over whether toddlers and kids should be using the platform. As long as you select the right channe…