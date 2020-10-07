Where Can I Buy Premium CBD Oil?

The recent boom in the green market for CBD oil products has led to several varieties to populate the market. With the number of products available, it can be challenging for consumers to separate the best CBD oil from the bad ones.

But there are some key aspects that consumers can familiarize themselves with to help make the best choice the next time it’s time to buy their hemp fix.

Are All CBD Products the Same?

Brands extract cannabidiol, or CBD, from the cannabis sativa plant. It is just one of the many cannabinoids found within the plant and is often confused with its cousin compound, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC.)

Unlike THC, CBD is non-psychoactive. This means that no amount of CBD taken can cause a “high” that users feel when using marijuana products. Cannabidiol’s non-psychoactive properties have made it the preferred choice for people that want to enjoy all the health benefits of hemp without the psychoactive episode.

In general, this type of hemp product can be separated into three different categories in the market: full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and isolates.

In full-spectrum CBD oils, brands include 0.3% THC into the product. The addition of THC activates the entourage effect. The entourage effect occurs when all of the compounds of the hemp plant are present and work together to bring out the best in CBD.

The legal amount of THC that hemp brands are allowed to mix into their products is strictly 0.3% or less. This small amount is not enough to induce any kind “high.”

However, for users that wish to avoid THC altogether, broad-spectrum CBD oils are a great alternative. Broad-spectrum products still activate the entourage effect, even without the presence of THC. This is possible because other compounds of the hemp plant are present in the product and can still work together to bring out the best in CBD.

On the other hand, isolate products are preferred by customers who only want to take cannabidiol on its own. This form of CBD oil only contains hemp extract and a carrier oil.

There is no type of hemp-infused product that is inherently better than the other. The effectiveness of these products is largely dependent on the needs and lifestyles of users.

How to Find Best CBD Products

The best way to ensure that consumers are purchasing only top-shelf CBD products is to review the important aspects that make up the product. The more information available on the product, the better.

One feature that is often overlooked by even frequent users is the farming process used by their products’ brand. The best CBD oil is made up primarily of organic material and so the farming and harvesting of the raw material greatly affect the end-product.

Another thing consumers should look out for is the extraction method brands use to create hemp oil. The potency of their product relies heavily on this step of the manufacturing process.

In the same vein, third-party lab testing confirms whether the above two aspects have been done meticulously and provides clear evidence of the results.

Local Sourcing of Hemp

In 2018, the Farm Bill received Congressional approval. Within this law, it became possible to farm industrial hemp in certain states. Similarly, this meant that American hemp companies could now locally source their raw hemp material.

Before the Farm Bill was passed, brands had to travel outside of the United States for hemp or import mature cannabis stalks. The issue was that these stalks contained very little cannabidiol content. The stalks required a maturation phase in order for the CBD count to bloom.

However, the amount of THC that likewise developed in the process made these kinds of stalks illegal under Federal Law.

Today, brands most commonly source their hemp from farms in Colorado and Montana.

Premium Extraction Methods

Using CO2 to extract cannabidiol from the hemp plant is the most expensive and the most popular method used by reputable hemp brands. It is through this method that the highest quality of CBD oil tinctures can be made.

CO2 extraction ensures that manufacturers only extract pure and high potency CBD from the hemp plant. The entire process reduces the chance of contamination.

There are two different kinds of CO2 extraction methods.

The supercritical extraction method uses a liquid form of CO2. The moniker of this method comes from the increased temperature and pressure of the CO2 used until the chemical reaches a “supercritical” level.

In order to maintain the extreme temperature and pressure used during the process, brands have to employ expensive equipment to complete the separation process. This is why products that are made through this method come with a hefty price tag.

On the other hand, the subcritical extraction method uses the opposite route. Lower temperatures and pressure is used to separate the necessary cannabinoids and compounds for the product. This method produces a smaller yield, but it is slightly more precise than the supercritical method.

Third-Party Lab Testing

Unfortunately, the CBD market remains largely unregulated. This means that brands are generally free to label their products with whatever they want, often leading to issues of mislabeling and cross-contamination.

One of the best ways to combat these issues has been the introduction of third-party lab testing. This is an additional, often expensive step that brands take in order to reassure customers of their product content.

A crucial feature of these tests is the section on cannabinoid profiling. In this portion, consumers can see how much CBD and THC are within the product.

This is crucial, as many hemp brands in the past have been revealed to have included very little cannabidiol in their products to save on production costs. Some brands would even switch it out with hemp seed oil, which contains no cannabidiol content.

Third-party lab testing can also test for heavy metals in products. Zero or low amounts show that the CBD extract is potent and clean.

Exemplary Customer Service

Customer service is frequently overlooked as an essential part of a business, but for a brand operating in the hemp industry, this department is important.

A large portion of the customers that hemp brands entertain are looking for products to help their medical needs. Even though CBD should only be used with a doctor’s approval, it is still being consumed by the body and this increases risk.

Customers deserve to have experts to speak to for any concerns or questions that may arise while the purchase or use their products.

