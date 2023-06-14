What goes up must come down, and that goes for the market, too. Recessions are an inevitable characteristic of the market, and every business has to face them when they hit. When it comes to preparing for a recession, alternative finance options such as Everest Business Funding can smooth the bumps before they start. Here are six tips on how to prepare a business for a possible economic downturn:
Tip #1: Review Spending
The first step to preparing for a recession is to get a good understanding of spending. A business should already be on top of month-to-month or quarter-to-quarter spending. With a simple review, an organization can start forecasting future spending for the months ahead to grasp how to adjust costs for goods or services adequately.
Tip #2: Cut Spending Where Possible
Once spending is reviewed, a business can look at what areas of out-going funds should be cut to stretch the budget even further. Cutting unnecessary costs and operating a business with barebones needs will strengthen the cash position a company is in when entering into the upcoming recession.
Tip #3: Diversify Revenue Streams
A business that is anticipating for its well to dry up should run more water sources to its well. Essentially, the more unique types of revenue streams a business can generate, the more stable that business will be during a recession. If one stream were to dry up, then a business can rely on multiple other sources of revenue to maintain operations.
Tip #4: Streamline Operations
Not many businesses like to revert to streamlining operations as part of recession preparation, understandably. Bigger companies that have many employees often cannot avoid streamlining operations, as downsizing an organization could be necessary if sales are expected to take on some damage from a recession.
Tip #5: Strengthen Customer Relationships
Loyal customers can help a business survive when times are tough. When a recession is on the horizon, business owners and CEOs should focus on strengthening consumer relationships and embrace returning customer needs as a priority. Maintaining a loyal consumer is less expensive than onboarding a new one, so ensuring returning customers’ necessities are met when money is tight is key to preparing for a recession. When things economically turn for the worst, focusing on talking to customers in person or over Zoom and continuing sales should be the first two focuses.
Tip #6: Seek Unique Opportunities
When a recession hits, the market is viewed as a buyer’s market, which can open up some unique doors for businesses. A downturn can result in lower equity prices and the potential for a business to acquire undervalued assets. For companies that have strong cash reserves, a recession is the time to take advantage of volatility.
About Everest Business Funding
Everest Business Funding is a small business owner’s trusted partner. They support entrepreneurs by providing them with working capital to expand their business and operations. The entire application, approval, and funding process is completed in record time. When you need cash for equipment, staff, renovations, inventory, marketing, or anything else, Everest Business Funding can help.