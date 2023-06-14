Everest_Business_Funding R2

What goes up must come down, and that goes for the market, too. Recessions are an inevitable characteristic of the market, and every business has to face them when they hit. When it comes to preparing for a recession, alternative finance options such as Everest Business Funding can smooth the bumps before they start. Here are six tips on how to prepare a business for a possible economic downturn:

Tip #1: Review Spending

