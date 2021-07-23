What You Need to Think About When Choosing an Engagement Ring

After finally deciding to take your relationship with your partner to the next level, you should be making the necessary preparations for your marriage proposal. One of the most important things you need to plan for is the engagement ring. The ring you will present to your bride-to-be should be nothing but the best – one that she will treasure forever. It is the ultimate symbol of your love for her, and you want to ensure that she will be very happy to wear it on her finger.

When choosing an engagement ring, there are many factors you need to consider carefully to make the best decision – and we will look at the most important ones below.

You also need to ensure that you are setting aside the appropriate amount of time to save, plan and do your research. Local jewelers will always be able to offer the best advice, personalized to you. If you’re living in California, for instance, then looking for highly rated jewelers in SF, San Pablo or Berkeley who offer a wide selection of beautifully designed engagement rings will mean that you have access to the best advice.

With that in mind, here are a few other things you should think about when choosing the perfect engagement ring.

Come up with a budget

It is totally understandable to want to purchase the most expensive engagement ring for your bride-to-be. Just the same, you need to be realistic as there are many other expenses you will need to prepare for as the wedding day draws closer.

You want to ensure that you have enough to cover everything, including your engagement ring. The engagement ring’s value is not derived from how expensive it is. More than the price is what the ring symbolizes – a pure love that lasts forever. It would be best to know how much you can afford to spend on it and your options. You can also customize it according to what you feel would most suit your future bride.

Budgeting for a wedding is not a 5-minute task, but it will save you hours of worry and compromise down the line.

Consider your partner’s lifestyle

As your bride-to-be will wear the engagement ring for so long, you must keep her lifestyle in mind when you make your choice. It must be something she can feel comfortable wearing throughout the day as she carries on with her activities.

If your partner leads an active lifestyle, or works in a more physically demanding profession – whether that’s as a personal trainer, schoolteacher, doctor, or mechanic – then, in all likelihood, they will get in the habit of removing their engagement ring for work, and will wear it only for special occasions and days spent at home.

If, however, they are able to wear it all the time, then something capable of withstanding the wear and tear of daily life will prove a much more secure investment overtime. A stronger metal and a few extra prongs on their ring setting will offer plenty of peace of mind.

Knowing your partner’s lifestyle will help you come up with the right decision.

Consider her personality

By now, you already have a clear idea of your partner’s personality, such as the types of clothes she prefers or the jewelry she likes wearing. She could be edgy and modern or more ‘classic’ in the way she dresses, and this will likely dictate her preferences in other aspects of her life. You can base your selection according to the things you know about the person she is.

Always keep in mind that your partner will wear the engagement ring you choose, so she should be your first consideration. You may have something else in mind, but you want to make sure that she will be happy with your choice.