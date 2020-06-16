What Is a Car Title Loan?

Depending on your circumstances, you may find that you have access to a wide range of loan products these days. If you need to borrow money for any reason, you will find lots of different options you may be able to consider. However, not all of the options will necessarily be open to you, as your credit history, credit score, and income can impact eligibility for different financial solutions.

One type of loan you will come across is a car title loan, and you can go online to learn more about the best car title loans and check eligibility. Of course, you need to bear in mind that there are certain stipulations in place with these loans too, so it is best to learn a little more about them before you decide whether this type of loan is the right option for you. In this article, we will look more closely at title loans.

Key Facts About These Loans

One thing you must keep in mind is that title loans are designed for those who own their own vehicle, and it needs to be registered in their name. So, if you have a car or other vehicle that is registered to you, you may find that this is a suitable option. The good thing about title loans is that you may be able to borrow the money you need even if your credit score is low and your credit history is poor – often, you are classed as ineligible for many other loan products if your credit is bad.

Another thing you need to bear in mind is that the amount you can borrow will vary based on both your vehicle and the lender you go with. In general, you can borrow up to a certain percentage of the value of the vehicle when you take out a title loan. So, the amount you can borrow will depend on what your vehicle is valued at. You should also remember that the percentage you can borrow can vary from one lender to another, so you need to check what the borrowing percentage is in order to see whether you can borrow the amount of money you need.

With car title loans, you are not expected to surrender your vehicle until the loan is repaid, which is great news for those who rely on their car to get around. You can continue driving your car as normal while repaying the loan – just make sure you keep on top of the payments as arranged, as the loan is secured against the title of your vehicle.

These types of loans are known for a fast payout, and sometimes you can get the money you need on the same day. This is ideal for those who need to borrow money as an emergency, as it means there is no waiting around for decisions and processing.

So, now that you know a little more about title loans, you can decide whether this is a viable solution for you.