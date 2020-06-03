What Home Warranties Can Do For Your Home

Having protection for your home through a home warranty company gives many homeowners peace of mind knowing they are covered in case something breaks. Without a home warranty plan, some homeowners are left to schedule or fix repairs themselves, which can be a stressful and confusing process.

To learn more about what home warranty plans can do for your home, keep reading.

1. They protect your appliances

Home warranties are a great way to ensure protection for appliances in your home. Appliances that are typically covered include both large and small appliances. Larger appliances, such as your HVAC or water heater, are covered over a variety of different plans set up by home warranty companies. Smaller appliances, such as your fridge, toilet, washing machine, or dishwasher, are also covered.

2.They protect your systems

Many home systems are covered by home warranty plans as well. Electrical, plumbing, and air conditioning services may be covered in case any repairs need to be made. Without a home warranty plan, repairs and replacements of these systems can become extremely expensive, with some costing up to thousands of dollars — especially if multiple breaks happen at once. With a home warranty plan, however, you have the assurance that you’re covered in case any disasters or needed repairs happen.

3. They protect your wallet

Home warranty plans can oftentimes save you money in the long run. Sometimes, if nothing in your house seems to be breaking or malfunctioning, paying a home warranty company every month may seem like it isn’t doing any good. However, once small malfunctions start to add up, the cost of a home warranty plan often is cheaper than the cost of multiple repairs or replacements.

4. You can choose what you want covered

One of the great things about home warranty plans is that you get to choose the type of coverage you want. Depending on the home warranty company, different types of coverage are offered. Some companies offer plans at different prices that cover just basic appliances, systems, both appliances and systems, or a customizable plan. Having the option to choose what you want covered allows you to stay within a budget if needed, or only protect the things you know need protection in your home.

To see an example of different types of plans, you can review coverage plans from Select Home Warranty.

5. They allow for a quick fix

While some home warranty companies don’t allow you to choose your own contractor, they offer easy access to maintenance. Most service requests are simple to submit via online form or call. Once the home warranty company receives your request, they’ll typically schedule a repairman or woman to come help as soon as they can. Depending on the type of fix needed, however, response times may differ.

6. They can up the value of your home

If you decide to sell your home at some point, having a home warranty plan cover your home can increase the selling value of your home. Many plans are transferable to new owners, allowing you to give any potential buyer an incentive to purchase your home. New home buyers want the peace of mind knowing the new home they are purchasing is covered for a set period of time after making the big purchase.