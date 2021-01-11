What does your future hold? Learn why more are turning to Tarot

Online tarot card reading can offer unique insight about your future

With so much uncertainty circulating right now, wouldn’t it be nice to gain some insight?

For many people today, that insight is coming from the centuries-old practice of tarot card reading, which both explores your past and present, and helps you find answers for your future.

Recognizing that more people are staying close to home in these uncertain times – but that their questions may be more numerous than ever – EvaTarot’s free online readings make awareness and understanding more accessible than ever.

Created to showcase and share the beauty of tarot cards, the online tarot card reading experience exhibits what tarot cards can help you accomplish in life – they’re a powerful tool to encourage reflection, offer understanding of situations and interpret possible outcomes, which can make us feel calmer in both our personal and emotional lives.

Widely used as a medium for seeking personal advice and spiritual growth, tarot cards offer a means to explore your unique path.

They’re also an excellent resource for changing your perception of your future. While tarot cards can be used for open readings – where a specific area of your life, such as your career for example, is the main focus, question-based readings are also possible, where insight into a specific question asked is explored.

While science encourages us to look at life through a logical framework, tarot cards offer an escape and the opportunity to look at life in a more symbolic way.

As the popularity of tarot card reading has continued to grow, it’s only recently that online readings have become more accessible. Gone are the days where you have to show up in person to receive a reading; in fact, you don’t even need a tarologist to conduct it – you can interpret the cards yourself from the comfort of your home.

However, while there’s no right or wrong way to read your tarot cards, to get the most out of your session, it’s important to use a site with reliable resources to explain the cards meanings and significance. While it can seem overwhelming and confusing at first, it’s important to remember to have fun with your session – there’s no right or wrong answers!

While there are various tarot traditions, the roots of today’s tarot decks likely reach back to 15th century Italy, when 21 specially illustrated cards – trionfi – and an additional card representing “the fool” were added to the existing four-suited card pack for game play. The new cards each bore a different allegorical illustration, which we continue to associate with tarot today.

The tarot’s association with fortune-telling likely first occurred in France in the later 18th century and continues to develop today.

Today, some see tarot readings as a less clinical and more affordable alternative to therapy, yet more objective than advice from well-meaning friends and family, for example. It provides a safe space to explore your inner thoughts and feelings, all the while allowing you to gain insight into your life.

