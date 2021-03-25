We are all about safety, security – Inkas Vehicles UAE

CEO, Ulugbekhon Maksumov, UAE-based armored vehicle company, has built a solid reputation not only as a premium luxury armoring vehicle company with a track record of excellence but also as a top player in the defense industry with international relevance.

Founded by Ulugbekhon Maksumov in 2012, Inkas Vehicles UAE has dominated the terrain in which it operates in the United Arab Emirates spreading its tentacles beyond the gulf region into other continents of the world including Europe. For Maksumov, Inkas is not a military outfit with offensive intentions but comfort and safety.

Of course, he is in the business of luxury on wheels, but with the DNA of safety inside. In other words, he aims to protect lives and property.

“At INKAS UAE, we believe that safety is in a perpetual state of evolution. We live in a world of change and seemingly invincible threats. In order to move forward we must constantly innovate and direct all our efforts towards a better world, leading by example. Safety is a basic human right, and one that fuels our passion. We invest all our resources into keeping that human right alive. We’ve taken it upon ourselves to explore the unexplored, research the unthinkable, probe deeper and find new ways to prevent disaster. Herein lies our mission – a better world in which we share that sense of security… Safety“.

“With the right people, the right resources, the right structure and the right goals we can right more wrongs. With forward-thinking solutions, ground-breaking strategies and leading-edge innovations, we aspire to protect the world. Safety is a human right. On behalf of INKAS, I promise to keep this human right intact,” says the Chief Executive Officer on the company’s official website.

Through the combination of individual approach to the needs and desires of each client and guaranteeing the peace of mind in safety and security, Inkas Vehicles has grown its international presence to become the worldwide leader in the supply and service of armored vehicles

On their objective, the CEO stated emphatically, “To continue satisfying the needs of our clients in the face of ever-changing and evolving threats to personal safety. This being achieved through best practices in technological innovation, design and quality management”.