There have always been unwelcomed ads on YouTube, usually from big brands inviting you to watch a short video or asking if you want to buy something from them, but lately, the experience seems to have worsened. The frequency of ads has caused many to question whether they wish to continue to use the website, so the break-out star in Google’s cast of services could become a problem child. And what’s worse is that YouTube is making its service more appealing to TV ad buyers with a new offering. Longer commercials will appear instead of two successive 15-second ads, not to mention that ads will appear when a viewer pauses a video.

Non-Skippable Ads Are Coming to YouTube TV, And the Change Could Spell Trouble 

