There have always been unwelcomed ads on YouTube, usually from big brands inviting you to watch a short video or asking if you want to buy something from them, but lately, the experience seems to have worsened. The frequency of ads has caused many to question whether they wish to continue to use the website, so the break-out star in Google’s cast of services could become a problem child. And what’s worse is that YouTube is making its service more appealing to TV ad buyers with a new offering. Longer commercials will appear instead of two successive 15-second ads, not to mention that ads will appear when a viewer pauses a video.
Non-Skippable Ads Are Coming to YouTube TV, And the Change Could Spell Trouble
If you’re going somewhere that doesn’t have a cable subscription, you can still catch up with recent or unwatched videos from your favorite channels with YouTube TV using a computer or mobile device. Maybe a relative’s house or hotel you’re staying at has a smart TV. In that case, you’ll need to download the YouTube TV app (the process may vary, depending on the gadget’s type). In the middle of an exciting scene or at the start of any video, you must watch a 15-second ad that can’t be skipped. If you’re tired of seeing so many ads, you’re in for disappointment because YouTube commercials are about to get more frustrating.
At its Brandcast marketing event on May 17 at the Lincoln Center’s David Geffen Hall in New York City, YouTube announced that it would introduce 30-second video ads on some top-performing content – viewers can’t skip these ads. Shorter ads will still be present on videos that aren’t deemed high-yielding, meaning they won’t be removed entirely. YouTube is also experimenting with “pause experiences”, new ads appearing when the viewer pauses a video on a connected TV. At least these ads can be removed by clicking the “dismiss” button. As we can all remember, in January 2019, Hulu introduced commercials that appear on paused videos. It can be unpleasant for the viewer, as you still see sight, sound, and motion.
Viewers Feel the Ads on YouTube Are Getting Out of Hand
The ads shown on YouTube TV make it feel like an online tabloid. Nowadays, any advertiser can go online and set the budget for how much they’re willing to pay to secure a spot that reaches their target audience. Despite the uproar from consumers, YouTube doesn’t keep big-brand ads off savory videos. It’s a business that needs to make money, yet viewers shouldn’t have to sit through ads before, during, and after another video; it’s too much interruption. The question now is: Are we heading for a boycott? Maybe yes, maybe no, we’ll see. What’s certain is that commercials are becoming a disaster, and viewers can only tolerate so much. Yes, there’s always the option to pay for YouTube Premium, but that’s not the point.
Ads That Few People Want to See Suddenly Seem to Be Everywhere
Ex // Top Stories
Eight years after becoming the first transgender woman to perform the national anthem at an MLB game, Breanna Sinclairé will sing it again on Friday
This week's ExTech newsletter is on OpenAI CEO Sam Altman star performance in Washington amid growing fears about the impact of AI on society.
Mayor London Breed has predicated much of her budget on legislative changes by the Board of Supervisors, The Examiner's Adam Shanks writes in his analysis
YouTube isn’t the only one torturing its users with too many ads. Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn serve so many commercials that it’s difficult, if not impossible, to find the content you actually want to see. Social media makes available different ad formats, such as videos, static text, playable games, custom filters, messaging, and brand takeovers, to name a few. At one point or another, consumers acknowledge defeat and say “enough”. Tech platforms should take some time to address the increasingly annoying ad issue, which must happen sooner. The point is that, for most users, the experience is harrowing as they’re forced fed an obscene number of ads.
Ad Blocking Isn’t a VPN’s Main Function, But Some Premium Services Have Additional Features
To stop seeing ads, you can subscribe to YouTube Premium, as mentioned earlier, but ads can appear in different places across the Web. You’re better off using a VPN with ad-blocking capabilities. Generally speaking, people use VPNs to connect to the Internet privately, especially when using public Wi-Fi networks, as they provide encrypted connections, keeping personal information secure. Since ad blockers are associated with online protection, many VPN services now have ad-blocking capabilities. Besides getting rid of almost every ad, VPNs offer protection against malicious websites, secure digital footprints, and hide users’ locations.
San Francisco has the largest concentration of high-tech companies in the United States, accommodating companies like Google and Apple. If you’re traveling out of the city, use a VPN to protect your browsing traffic from potential hackers - this is the age of the democratization of cybercrime. Your data is sometimes collected for targeted ads, so you’re susceptible to disinformation campaigns because of the lack of privacy online. Specific VPNs have an ad-blocker function up their respective sleeves, so you can improve your privacy and security by connecting to a VPN server and enabling an ad-blocker to prevent the display of many advertising formats. You enjoy an ad-free experience and fast Internet speed if you have a premium subscription.
VPN Ad Blockers Are Limited in What Types of Ads They Block, But It’s Fine for Your Purposes
At present, many design their websites around ad panels or alter the design so that ad panels are integrated within the pages. Using a robust VPN for blocking ads, you can hide these panels altogether. In other words, you won’t see as many ads or risk accessing malware-ridden websites. Attention needs to be paid to the fact that VPNs have limited functionality, so they can only block banner and video ads on YouTube, Spotify, Google, and so on. They can’t block embedded ad content, but it should be okay. Consider getting an ad—blocking extension on top of your VPN.
Conclusion
With more than 5.18 billion internet users worldwide, brands have increased their digital marketing spend so as to reach more consumers. Most people are bothered by ads, believing they’re more intrusive than ever. Think about the occasions when you’ve seen the same ad over and over again – it’s tough to endure. Using a VPN can serve to eliminate some of the ads you get and stop advertisers from following you all over the Web. Also, it’s an excellent way to increase your online security. Remember that an ad blocker can’t do the work of a VPN, but a VPN can do the work of an ad blocker.