VOYR President Enrique Barreto Is Leading The Charge To Democratize The World of Social Media for Content Creators

When you hear the name Enrique Barreto, it’s hard to ignore his extraordinary resume. A renowned serial entrepreneur and president of VOYR , he is determined to lead his new venture to the forefront of the content creation industry, driven by ambitious goals and innovative thought leadership.

Enrique has been an entrepreneurial-driven leader throughout his career, providing technical guidance while building sustainable ROI for his clients. He leads talented teams of professionals, and is committed to helping achieve their specific missions and long-term visionary objectives.

At just 50 years old, Enrique is young and well-educated, with an extensive background in technology that has afforded him the opportunity to work with some of America’s most prestigious brands. He embodies the American Dream, as he was born to humble parents in Puerto Rico before moving to the U.S. at just 18 years old.

A few years ago, he met with business partner Dave Siles, and they ultimately teamed up to help launch multiple hi-tech companies built on game-changing technology. In early 2021, their partnership turned to entrepreneurship as they became co-founders of Voyager Media Group, the parent company of VOYR, which is the first social media exchange powered by blockchain technology.

VOYR will empower content creators to monetize their services, allowing them to retain full ownership of their creations and keep 100% of the profit from their sales. The launch of VOYR’s social exchange site on blockchain technology lets anyone monetize and sell their work for $VOYRME coins in a safe and secure environment. The platform is set up just like Shopify or Etsy, but with more security features built in, as it is completely powered by the blockchain.

Because creators get paid for 100% of what they sell to their fans, the need for a middleman is obsolete, thus creating a decentralized social exchange. Content created on this site can be posted publicly or privately, depending on preference. According to Enrique, this gives individuals an exciting new way to drive connection with their fans, and to interact in ways that aren’t currently available from other social media platforms. It also improves established relationships between online personalities/social media sensations and their followers by allowing personal moments to be shared, resulting in long-lasting emotional bonds.

The $VOYRME token is a new cryptocurrency that will revolutionize the way we consume and partake in the social media experience. Subscribers will not only be able to support and pay for the creations with their $VOYRME token, but the digital currency is specifically designed to benefit all token holders as the value increases. As more subscribers discover the platform, creators have the opportunity to gain much higher profits than the current industry standard.

With every purchase of $VOYRME tokens, the creator and entire VOYR community will be supporting one another. By placing transaction fees into a pool for reallocation purposes, each party gets an equal share in funding grassroots initiatives throughout their respective network – all without costing them extra or taking from their well-deserved profits. From every sell, buy, or transfer of $VOYRME tokens, 1% of each transaction is donated to a charity selected by the votes of the community at large.

The company’s mission is to give everyone an equal opportunity in life, as well as to change the way we view charity, which have been identified as top priorities since inception. A commitment to upholding these values can be seen through the many features of this product, aligning with Enrique’s goals of sharing the profits of his hard work with others who need it most.

VOYR is launching on October 6th, 2021, and is the first social media exchange powered by blockchain technology and boosted by cryptocurrency transactions. According to Enrique, “If you want to see it, it will be on VOYR.” The platform intends to disrupt the social media industry with their concept of giving 100% of profits to content creators, while ensuring fans and crypto investors are connected not just by content, but by the reflective token-sharing model of the future.