Vitaae Reviews: SANE Vitaae Brain Boosting Ingredients Truth

Vitaae is an anti-aging brain boosting health formula with potent ingredients based on the latest groundbreaking clinical research. Developed by SANE, Vitaae is a therapeutic grade nutraceutical that targets the very neurological Inflammation responsible for causing everything related depleted energy levels, to anxiety and mood swings, to the occasional brain fog or lack of focus. It can even result in metabolic slowdown, memory loss and other brain-related symptoms.

Offered exclusively online at the official website of SaneSolution.com, the SANE Vitaae supplement with brain boosting ingredients is centered upon four anti-aging super nutrients that aim to lower brain inflammation while reducing the risk of premature disease and even death. Now is the optimal time to review the Vitaae brain boosting ingredients to see what the ‘fountain of youth’ SANE supplement solution is all about for helping users overcome leaky brain syndrome and its crippling side effects as we age.

What is Sane Vitaae?

Vitaae is a clinically proven dietary supplement that is proclaimed to uplift brain health. The approach taken here relies on an anti-aging breakthrough that supports clearer thinking and eased psychological and metabolic issues for the younger population and older population. After further research, the developers of Vitaae realized that there are 4 crucial ingredients that can be deemed as “fountain of youth” super nutrients. These are highly likely to reverse or even eliminate symptoms associated with leaky brain and brain inflammation. Some examples of issues that are addressed in the process include anxiety, depression, memory loss, low focus levels, and poor metabolism, to name a few.

Finding it tough to get through the day, as you are continuously disturbed by procrastination? Need a solution that revamps your cognitive function in the most sustainable way possible? As nootropics attract more and more people, it becomes crucial to take a step back and to assess its overall contribution. This is not to say that all nootropics are bad, just a handful that include fillers to mark up prices. After some digging, we recently came across a solution that appears to check all of the right boxes. This is where it makes the most sense to introduce the Vitaae brain boosting supplement with real anti-aging benefits.

Founder of SANE Laboratories, Jonathan Bailor spent much of his time researching ways to help his wife, who was pregnant at the time. As a result, he developed Vitaae, which he found improved both his wife and his new baby’s health. Given the personal touch that comes with Vitaae and the stress placed on clinical studies, the purpose of this review is to understand further what makes Vitaae one that people can actually count on for better thinking and boosted energy levels.

How does SANE Vitaae work?

Vitaae has been formulated to clear neurological inflammation or an inflamed brain. Based on existing discoveries, an inflamed brain can arise from several factors, with the main one being injury. In the event that one experiences a head injury, what actually ends up happening is that our immune cells become activated to tend to the pain. Unfortunately, they continue to do as they are tasked, leading to further inflammation.

Aside from external forces, many health conditions are trusted to lead to brain inflammation, namely, fluctuating blood sugar, blood pressure, hormones, and stress. So, with Vitaae, individuals can expect to be getting a potent formula that not only fixes many symptoms of an inflamed brain, but also help to maintain brain health and cognitive function (i.e., memory, focus, energy, etc.), and weight management (i.e., belly fat, unwanted weight gain, etc.).

What does the Vitaae formula include like ingredients?

Based on the description provided on the official website, the Vitaae formula consists of:

Magnafolate®C (667 mcg per serving)

Magnafolate®C is a patented trademark of Lianyungang Jinkang Hexin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. It is none other than calcium salt L-Methyltetrahydrofolate that has been clinically concluded to be seven times more bioavailable than any existing folate supplements. What role does folate play, to begin with? It is known to create DNA and RNA for our neurotransmitters and aid with depression, exhaustion, irritability, and other symptoms linked to poor energy. In fact, those with a folate deficiency are highly likely to experience neuropsychiatric disorders, hence its significance in Vitaae.

VitaalMind™ Proprietary Blend (1800mg per serving)

The VitaalMind™ Proprietary Blend combines Acetyl L-carnitine HCL, L-carnitine tartrate, Gymnema sylvestre leaf extract, and an omega 3 fatty concentrate (from fish oil). Acetyl L-carnitine HCL can help to produce energy in the body. Deemed vital for heart, brain, and muscle function, this respective ingredient is also commonly used to treat mental disorders and hindrances to one’s thinking abilities.

Next up is L-carnitine tartrate, which acts as both a shipper and antioxidant. Given that it is closely related to Acetyl L-carnitine HCL, one can anticipate its role to be quite similar, namely, when it comes to counteracting age-related mental slowdown. Following suit, we have Gymnema sylvestre leaf extract, which works indirectly to reduce an inflamed brain. Precisely, it has been known to lower bad cholesterol, blood sugar, and blood pressure levels, while supporting one’s metabolism and suppressing hunger.

Lastly, the Vitaae formula’s proprietary blend includes omega 3 fatty acids, which are responsible for many brain and mental health improvements. In fact, both EPA and DHA have been considered here, and they are recognized for their potent anti-inflammatory properties.

Citicoline or Cognizin® (100mg per serving)

Cognizin® is a clinically tested form of citicoline and has been classified as a nootropic. As per the claims made, citicoline is a nutrient that is naturally found in the brain. Its role entails creating a component called phosphatidylcholine, which is critical for a healthy brain. To date, studies have concluded that it can increase brain energy, focus, attention, and motor speed.

MicroActive® CoQ10 (50mg per serving)

Crystalline CoQ10 is a dietary supplement that has been known for its poor bioavailability. This problem is supposedly rectified with MicroActive CoQ10, which contains a molecule of CoQ10 with two molecules of beta-cyclodextrin. CoQ10 seems to have made the cut because it is a type of antioxidant that the body is already accustomed to. In all truth, many of our cells use CoQ10. That said, it is important to note that as an antioxidant, this respective ingredient helps to protect brain cells from possible exposure to toxins and oxidative stress.

Vitamin D5 (125mcg per serving)

As a final component that brings everything together, SANE Laboratories has considered vitamin D5. This vitamin has been tasked with managing many of the brain’s enzymes and supporting a brain fluid that leads to neurotransmitter production and optimal nerve health. Interestingly, a vitamin D5 deficiency can cause brain fog, faintness, and poor immunity, to name a few.

How much does SANE Vitaae cost?

Each SANE Vitaae contains 15 servings. That said, below is a quick look at the price’s analysis:

All things considered, this is an exceptionally valuable therapeutic-grade nutraceutical that has been clinically studied and doctor recommended to boost brain function and provide real anti-aging effects that any one should desire to have as we age gracefully into our golden years. For each SANE Vitaae supplement purchased, there are 45 capsules per bottle that help users fend off the dangerous and even deadly Neurological Inflammation known as the hidden epidemic in the world right now by most doctors.

As a side note, each Vitaae purchase also entails a free eBook called “99 Brain-Boosting Smoothies: The SHORTCUT to a Sharp Mind” by Jonathan Bailor. When paired with Vitaae, individuals can anticipate a boost to their brain function and energy levels and a potential balance among the hormones. Here’s a sneak peek at the types of smoothies introduced in this book:

“Memory Max” Green Goddess

“Forever Young” Shake

“Timeless” Green Smoothie

“Ageless Daily” Cocoa-Smoothie

“Never Forget” Berry Smoothie

“Turn-Back-The-Clock” Smoothie

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQS)

Jonathan Bailor And SANESolution team responsible for developing this unique anti-aging brain boosting formula offer no shortage of insights about this clinically-validated supplement. But given the route most smart consumers take in researching the truth about SANE Vitaae brain booster, there are still many questions and even concerns that may need to be reviewed.

Here are the most popular questions fielded regarding the legitimacy of SANE Vitaae supplement anad how to get the maximum benefits of this ground-breaking formula that utilizes four powerfully proven super-nutrients which are clinically-significant to boosting brain function and supplying real anti-aging properties.

What is the recommended dose for Vitaae?

For optimal results, either three capsules of Vitaae should be taken once or twice a day with a meal.

Who is Vitaae appropriate for?

Vitaae can help anyone at any stage in their life resolve issues related to poor brain and cognitive function. Although Jonathan developed Vitaae for his pregnant wife, individuals are requested to be careful. In particular, Vitaae is not meant to be used by anyone under the age of 21. Also, for anyone diagnosed with a medical condition, are pregnant, or are breastfeeding, it might be ideal to discuss the possibility of taking Vitaae with a health professional.

How long is Vitaae recommended for?

The ingredients found in Vitaae have been accepted as being generally safe for at least six weeks of use. However, ideal results take time, and for this reason, individuals are encouraged to take it consistently for over 45 days.

Are there any allergens in Vitaae?

For those concerned about possible allergens, Vitaae is disclosed as not containing gluten, dairy, eggs, peanuts, fish, soy, shellfish, wheat, yeast, or nuts. Yet, it is produced in a facility that also processes tree nuts, so this is something to be mindful of.

How long is Vitaae good for?

According to the team’s claims at SANE Laboratories, Vitaae is good for two years, and this information will be available on the Vitaae bottle.

Is Vitaae protected by a money-back guarantee?

Yes, Vitaae is protected by a 365-day money-back guarantee. If individuals are not amazed by the results within the first year of use, it is as simple as reporting to customer service and returning any empty and unused portions of Vitaae. To get going with the first step in the refund process here is all the necessary information to keep on hand:

Email: Service@SANESolution.com

Service@SANESolution.com Phone: (347) 979-1735

(347) 979-1735 Address: SANESolution, 60 W 2nd Ave #100, Spokane, WA 99201.

Who is behind Vitaae?

As mentioned above, Vitaae was formulated by the founder of SANE Laboratories, Jonathan Bailor. As a company and a brand, SANE allegedly operates with one promise in mind, and that is to help individuals lose weight and better manage their blood sugar levels and other parts of the body by relying on science-backed approaches. Their end goal is to help individuals appreciate everything that life has to offer, even if it means indulging in their favorite meals and treats!

Jonathan Bailor, who leverages the SANE research team compiled of high pedigree doctors, bio-engineers and anti-aging specialists, formulated Vitae™ to finally deliver the key missing ingredients that provide life-long brain health and functionality to those searching for the extra energy and focus one needs to be optimal again.

Final Thoughts

Vitaae is a dietary supplement that tends to cognitive health by reversing the effects of an inflamed brain. In addition, it has been formulated to protect individuals from further inflammation-related symptoms. That way, anyone of any age can mentally function without any setbacks. The key highlight worth noting here is SANE Laboratories’ emphasis on research and science.

This has led them to create a solution that only includes ingredients that have been proven to work at specific concentrations. In other words, Vitaae is unquestionably uplifting for those looking to make an investment. As a result, the set prices appear to be fair, not to forget the free bonus and the overall risk-free nature of this supplement!

All in all, the SANE Vitaae brain boosting supplement with four therapeutic-grade ingredients is specifically formulated to fix neurological inflammation and assist a helping hand in successfully reversing the signs of aging one capsule at a time. The Vitaae anti-aging clinical research formulation from SANE MD is the brain health solution that can help any man or women, young or old, start to feel optimal again by providing the necessary nutrients to think clearer, patch up metabolic issues and reverse chronic psychological problems.

Jonathan Bailor and the SANE research team of doctors and anti-aging specialists have made a highly-potent supplement at a very attractive price for anyone looking for a guaranteed safe formula that has N.S.F. and FDA G.M.P. certified manufacturing facility credentials based in the USA.

