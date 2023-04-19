The Covid-19 pandemic had a profound impact on cities around the world. One of the biggest challenges was the need for social distancing measures to prevent the spread of the virus. This had a significant impact on urban life, as many of the activities that make cities vibrant and exciting were no longer possible. Restaurants, bars, and other businesses were forced to close or limit their operations, leading to job losses and economic hardship. When life came to an abrupt halt in 2020, and the world was forced to stay home, it also had a substantial impact on mental health, especially for people who lived alone and were now working from home with limited human contact. In fact, a recent study from the American Psychological Association found the Covid-19 pandemic led to an increase in loneliness worldwide.
Abraham Shafi is a visionary entrepreneur who is leading the charge to rebuild urban life and social connections in a post-Covid world through IRL, a social calendar app that helps people plan and organize events with their friends and family.
Entrepreneurial roots
Abraham Shafi was born in San Francisco. He grew up in a family of entrepreneurs and was inspired to launch his own company. Shafi attended the University of California, Berkeley, where he studied Science, Society, and Technology.
Shafi’s vision for IRL isn’t just about creating a successful app but also about making a positive impact on society. He believes that technology can be a force for good in bringing people together and strengthening communities.
Launched in the last several years , IRL was still in its infancy when the Covid-19 pandemic hit. Like other savvy entrepreneurs, Shafi had to pivot to keep up with the seismic changes of the pandemic. Rather than focusing IRL on “in real life” meetups, the team pivoted to virtual events and online connection.
This pivot proved successful, as IRL’s user base grew rapidly, and the app became the top-ranked social calendar app in the US App Store. In addition to its virtual event capabilities, the platform also offers features such as group messaging and social polls, further enhancing its ability to foster community and connection.
IRL’s role in reviving city life
As cities around the world continue to grapple with the aftermath of the pandemic, the role of technology in rebuilding urban life has become increasingly important. IRL has emerged as a key player in this space.
By providing a way for people to discover and participate in a wide range of activities and connect with people around the world — or in their own backyard — with similar interests, IRL is helping to revitalize urban life and redefine social connections in a post-pandemic world.
IRL’s upcoming launch of city-based explore pages will allow the company to continue making a lasting impact by revolutionizing the way people connect and engage with their local communities. These pages will allow users to discover events and activities in their cities. This feature is especially important as cities work to rebuild their economies and revitalize their urban landscapes.
As the world emerges from the pandemic, IRL has been able to shift its focus back to connecting people in the physical world through events and activities while still providing a robust online community for people to connect with like-minded internet users. At a time when social connections are more important than ever after years of isolation and loneliness, IRL aims to create a space for genuine relationships and interactions, both online and offline.
The future of urban life and IRL’s role
The future of urban life is an important topic, especially as cities continue to grow and evolve. With a deeper need for in-person connection coupled with a renewed appreciation for the convenience of technology, IRL strikes the perfect balance between both worlds.
IRL is excited to keep driving towards its mission of connecting people and helping them discover events in real-life and online.
By doubling down on its mission, IRL hopes to create more opportunities for people to connect with each other and find new experiences to enjoy. According to Shafi, there is a huge growth in digital immersiveness, and social media has made it easier than ever to connect people. However, he believes that the big wave now is not in the media but in the experiences and impact that people feel from their interactions. IRL aims to be at the forefront of integrating technology and society, allowing people to connect with events and each other in a meaningful way. With this vision, IRL hopes to continue to create a positive impact on people’s lives and society as a whole.
In conclusion, IRL and its founder Abraham Shafi have a bold mission to redefine urban life and social connections. IRL’s vision of integrating technology and society while creating comfort-evoking environments is aimed at fostering genuine relationships and interactions among people. The platform’s upcoming launch of city-based explore pages and focus on niche communities shows a commitment to providing people with more opportunities to connect with people with shared interests.