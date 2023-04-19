pic 1

The Covid-19 pandemic had a profound impact on cities around the world. One of the biggest challenges was the need for social distancing measures to prevent the spread of the virus. This had a significant impact on urban life, as many of the activities that make cities vibrant and exciting were no longer possible. Restaurants, bars, and other businesses were forced to close or limit their operations, leading to job losses and economic hardship. When life came to an abrupt halt in 2020, and the world was forced to stay home, it also had a substantial impact on mental health, especially for people who lived alone and were now working from home with limited human contact. In fact, a recent study from the American Psychological Association found the Covid-19 pandemic led to an increase in loneliness worldwide.

Abraham Shafi is a visionary entrepreneur who is leading the charge to rebuild urban life and social connections in a post-Covid world through IRL, a social calendar app that helps people plan and organize events with their friends and family.  

