Picknature Photo #1

Thailand's Blue Elixir. Have you heard of it? Neither did I until just recently. While browsing the internet for my next healthy addition, I came across this seemingly magical plant. Native to the lush landscapes of Thailand, amidst the warm air and gentle shadows, a delicate flower blooms with a vibrant blue hue - Picknature’s Butterfly Pea Flower Tea. This enchanting blossom has captivated hearts for centuries, not only for its beauty but also for its numerous health benefits. That’s why I’m not sure why I haven’t heard of this magical plant until just recently. Here’s a deeper look at the benefits of the Butterfly Pea Flower.

The Butterfly Pea Flower, scientifically known as Clitoria ternatea, has long been cherished in traditional Thai medicine and cuisine. For centuries, locals have mixed the flower in their tea, traditional food dishes (look up Thailand blue rice), and a myriad of medicine-related recipes. After some research, here’s what I’ve found about the plant.

