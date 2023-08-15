Thailand's Blue Elixir. Have you heard of it? Neither did I until just recently. While browsing the internet for my next healthy addition, I came across this seemingly magical plant. Native to the lush landscapes of Thailand, amidst the warm air and gentle shadows, a delicate flower blooms with a vibrant blue hue - Picknature’s Butterfly Pea Flower Tea. This enchanting blossom has captivated hearts for centuries, not only for its beauty but also for its numerous health benefits. That’s why I’m not sure why I haven’t heard of this magical plant until just recently. Here’s a deeper look at the benefits of the Butterfly Pea Flower.
The Butterfly Pea Flower, scientifically known as Clitoria ternatea, has long been cherished in traditional Thai medicine and cuisine. For centuries, locals have mixed the flower in their tea, traditional food dishes (look up Thailand blue rice), and a myriad of medicine-related recipes. After some research, here’s what I’ve found about the plant.
First, it’s not a magical plant. But it does have amazing qualities and an incredible color. After a few hours of research, I found what I believe is the best real butterfly pea flower product on Amazon. The Organic Picknature Pea Flower Loose Tea is advertised as being freshly picked from Thailand, free of any additives or food colorings, and was reasonably priced at 19.97 for 3.5 ounces (which is enough to make at least 300 cups.) The company sells the tea as a loose-leaf tea which I really enjoyed. There’s something about seeing the actual plant instead of an indistinguishable blue tea powder when opening the bag. What really stood out to me, was how the company works directly with the farmers in Thailand to harvest and distribute the butterfly pea flower tea across the globe. Here’s a look at some of the benefits and uses I could find from this magical little blue flower.
The Benefits and Uses of Butterfly Blue Tea
Butterfly Blue Tea
The most obvious. One of the most popular applications is steeping the dried Butterfly Pea Flowers in hot water to make a visually captivating and healthful tea. Similar to the lavender plant, the tea is supposed to be soothing and produce a pleasing aroma. Personally, I feel the stress melt away anytime I make the tea just from the blue, butterfly color of the steeped tea. Another way to enjoy this colorful treat is by mixing the tea with warm milk. Drink it hot or chill it and make a divinely sky-blue matcha latte that will leave your eyes and taste buds longing for more. If you’re looking for something a bit more adventurous, try brewing your own butterfly pea syrup and add to your favorite treat.
Natural Food Coloring
Of course, making tea isn’t the only way to enjoy it. The vibrant blue color of the flower is utilized as a natural food coloring in a wide range of dishes, desserts, and beverages, adding a touch of uniqueness and visual appeal. While I haven’t had the chance to attempt my own colorful creations, there are countless recipes for blue pancakes, cupcakes, icing, and of course, the traditional Thai Blue Rice. The only caveat is to make sure you use Picknature Pea Flower Loose Tea or a similar product that doesn’t add additional food coloring. The product produces an incredible color with just the natural ingredients.
Traditional Medicine
Maybe I should’ve started with this first, but it does seem that butterfly blue tea does have several health benefits. In traditional medicine practices, the Butterfly Pea Flower has been used for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. It has been employed to aid in improving memory, promoting brain health, and supporting overall wellness. Of course, like most herbal teas and remedies, Butterfly Tea has no backing from the FDA or other organizations to confirm the claims of the product. However, based on my extensive research, (Thanks Google!), it seems that there is enough independent information out there to support these claims. Another usage I saw uses the blue butterfly flower seeds to make a brew and apply and make a skin tonic. Again, I haven’t tried it yet, but it’s been done.
Final Thoughts
In conclusion, Thailand’s ‘blue elixir,’ or Blue Butterfly Pea Flower Tea is an incredibly aromatic and visually pleasing plant. While there were many companies that sold the tea, Picknature’s Organic Dried Butterfly Pea Flower Tea stands out from the rest. Knowing that the tea ships directly from the Thai farmers to the rest of the world and USDA approved was a plus, but I was more impressed with the freshness of the butterfly tea.
If you are ready to buy your own bag of tea or would love to send a blue butterfly gift to a special someone, you can view Picknature’s organic butterfly pea blossoms here on Amazon. Note: I don’t receive anything from this, just the satisfaction of hooking someone else on to this mysterious and incredible blue butterfly drink.