For children with autism and their caregivers, handling the complex nature of this condition can often feel overwhelming. The challenge lies not only in teaching academic skills but also in fostering social skills and self-sufficiency, all of which are vital for the children’s overall development. A one-size-fits-all approach is far from reality, as each child brings their own set of needs, strengths, and areas that need improvement.
The quest for effective strategies has led to increased recognition of the power of hands-on, play-based approaches, which engage children in a meaningful and enjoyable way. More than just rote learning, these strategies emphasize real-world applications, allowing those on the spectrum to thrive in various environments.
An organization that has risen above the rest owing to its pioneering strategies and initiatives in the autism care sector is Success On The Spectrum (SOS). Founded by Nichole Daher, SOS, the only Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) franchise across the country, is designed with one goal in mind - to unlock and maximize the potential for progress in children with autism.
“Our approach is to make learning engaging and fun. We never force a child to sit down and do something that they don’t want to do because their brains aren’t going to learn that way,” Nichole says. “We have a hands-on style, with lots of natural environment learning.”
Thanks to Nichole’s creative vision, the SOS team is shaking up how teaching is done. Instead of confining learning within classroom walls, they weave their lessons into the fabric of a child's daily life.
Take the color blue, for example. As Daher explains, the SOS team doesn’t simply use flashcards, but they immerse the children into a ‘blue’ adventure - painting with different shades of blue, tossing around cobalt toys, observing pristine blue skies, and spotting turquoise fish at the aquarium.
This immersive technique adds a dash of excitement to learning, making it more of an adventure than a chore.
Unlike many other ABA clinics, SOS understands that the real world isn’t a controlled clinical setting. “You can’t just try and teach basic social skills in isolation. We prefer to recreate everyday situations and make learning more relatable,” Daher says.
Ex // Top Stories
Supervisor Dean Preston is working to rename Shannon Street after the mural project that started in the alley more than a decade ago
City Attorney David Chiu called the Coalition on Homelessness' settlement proposal on Thursday a "political stunt"
The results are in from the program's first year
Reflecting on their commitment to enhancing the children’s real-world experiences and with an understanding that not all parents have the opportunity to take their kids out often, SOS has stepped in to fill this gap.
Once a month, they organize field trips to stimulate the children’s curiosity and expand their understanding of the world around them. Yet, the outings aren’t limited to educational spots like zoos or museums but also include fun-filled adventures to places such as trampoline parks.
“Our field trips offer the children a chance to engage with the world in a way they might not otherwise get. Whether it’s the zoo or nature or a trampoline park, each time we go out, we give the kids a chance to appreciate how diverse and fun the world is,” Daher says.
In a bold move highlighting their dedication to open communication and trust, the SOS franchise has equipped each room in their clinics with cameras. More than a way of keeping track, the move is about nurturing a partnership with parents and improving the consistency of therapy techniques across different settings.
“Parents have a vital role as the children’s caregivers. By allowing them to watch our therapy sessions, our children’s parents can understand how and why we do things the way we do them, and then replicate them at home to further the kids’ development,” Daher explains.
With its innovative teaching methods and a strong commitment to openness and teamwork, SOS is genuinely carving out a new path in autism care.
Their strategies, from engaging children through hands-on learning activities to organizing enriching field trips, are profoundly impacting the lives of children with autism and their families.
But SOS isn’t just an ABA clinic - it’s a ray of hope for those journeying through the complex world of autism. It’s a reminder that every child can thrive and reach their full potential with the right tools and environment.