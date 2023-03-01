Americans love their right to a free and fair life, even with the many laws and regulations that govern the land. But Californians were just granted a little bit more freedom on their city streets with 2023’s new legislation AB 2147 , known as the “Freedom to Walk Act.”
Authored by San Francisco Assembly Member Phil Ting, California’s newest law addressing pedestrian safety decriminalizes jaywalking in most instances. Ting’s involvement in developing this law came from a strong feeling that this change was long overdue. Assemblyman Ting’s leadership has helped him to see a fact that many had suspected in southern California – that minorities were unfairly being targeted by current jaywalking laws.
According to data collected between 2018-20 through the California Racial and Identity Profiling Act, African Americans were four-and-a-half times more likely to be stopped in California for the then-illegal jaywalking than whites. And the state’s new law that went into effect on January 1, 2023, is meant to change that.
Giving Pedestrians More Freedoms
Until the Freedom to Walk Act was put into place, jaywalking was illegal and carried a hefty fine. But now pedestrians can make the choice to enter and cross a roadway without the fear of incurring an expensive fine in the process. The new law makes it legal for a person to cross a roadway unless doing so could cause a collision. A pedestrian must still take reasonable care to avoid an accident. Now, according to a news release by Ting’s office, a police officer can only cite a jaywalker when a “reasonably careful person could know that there is an immediate danger of a collision.”
Second Time Around
This is not the first time that Assemblyman Ting has proposed legislation concerning the decriminalization of jaywalking. But Ting’s passion for changing this law is also rooted in the other effects that the earlier regulations have had on Californians. Jaywalking laws were not uniformly enforced, Ting asserts, citing the state’s Racial and Identity Profiling Act’s findings that indicated that some of the state’s least able to pay hefty fines were the ones being required to do so. Removing the ban on jaywalking would reduce the financial burden on Californians who may have been stuck paying fines for a negligible action like crossing the street in a location other than at a crosswalk or an intersection.
Freedom to Walk Act’s Impact on Police Stops
Another reason that Assemblyman Ting pushed for this new law is to help reduce the friction often resulting from a minority being stopped by law enforcement. In the past, police were able to target and harass minorities under the pretext of stopping them for the crime of jaywalking, says Ting. With the change in this law, officers would not need to detain or ticket anyone including minorities unless an accident was imminent or foreseeable by most people. Those supporting the Freedom to Walk Act hope that it will reduce police stops that escalated tensions and violence in many California communities.
Jaywalking Stops Turned Deadly for Some Californians
Recent police stops for jaywalking have ended up in the loss of life for some in the state. In September 2020, Kurt Reinhold was killed by San Clemente law enforcement when he was stopped initially for jaywalking, later found to be untrue when video released by the OC Sherrif's department confirmed the police's actions. Four years ago, San Mateo County deputies attempted to cite Millbrae’s Chinedu Okobi. That stop to arrest him for jaywalking resulted in Okabi’s beating, tasing and ultimately his death and a video released by the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office showed Okobi was wrongly detained and mistreated by law enforcement. In 2017, law enforcement in Sacramento also caused an innocent citizen’s suffering when they stopped Nandi Cain who was beaten and suffered serious injuries as a result. NBC News in Sacramento reported on Cain's experience, and in Cain's interview he stated that he "thought that [he] was going to be like the next Trayvon Martin." Unlike Martin, each of these cases was caught on videotape, exonerating the victims and supporting claims that they were unfairly targeted by law enforcement using a convenient jaywalking law as a cover to stop and harass them.
New Law Will Support All Communities
This law is also intended to support every Californian by making the streets safer for every pedestrian as well as reducing the impact on law enforcement resources that enforcing the old jaywalking laws required. Instead, police can spend their time in areas of the state where they are needed, a boost to many offices with manpower that is already stretched thin. In addition, under-resourced communities may not have the infrastructure to provide safe crossings at intersections, so the introduction of the Freedom to Walk Act will free up those communities to dedicate their financial resources toward other more pressing needs.
Not Everyone Supports the New Law
One law enforcement organization has been very vocal in their opposition to this new legislation. The California Sheriff’s Association does not think that the Freedom to Walk Act will make the streets any safer for drivers. The SCA thinks that this new law will limit law enforcement’s ability to enforce the laws California has in place to reduce collisions and ensure the safety of the state’s roadways. And not all cities, like Ting’s San Francisco, agree that minorities are stopped more frequently than other groups for jaywalking. Data compiled by the San Diego police suggests that only 16% of all jaywalking citations given out between 2015 and June 2021 were given out to African Americans.
Jaywalking Act One of Many New Laws in California Enacted on January 1, 2023
While the Freedom to Walk Act kicked in on January 1, a handful of other new laws took effect at the same time, reports USNews.com. In addition to giving grace to pedestrians, California will now also have three new holidays per year with the approval of Juneteenth, Lunar New Year and Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day. Other laws enacted include protection for rap lyrics in legal proceedings, the removal of a so-called “pink tax” for products intended for women, a compassionate release law for critically ill inmates and two laws intended to increase affordable housing options around the state of California.