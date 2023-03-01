Jaywalking

Americans love their right to a free and fair life, even with the many laws and regulations that govern the land. But Californians were just granted a little bit more freedom on their city streets with 2023’s new legislation AB 2147 , known as the “Freedom to Walk Act.”

Authored by San Francisco Assembly Member Phil Ting, California’s newest law addressing pedestrian safety decriminalizes jaywalking in most instances. Ting’s involvement in developing this law came from a strong feeling that this change was long overdue. Assemblyman Ting’s leadership has helped him to see a fact that many had suspected in southern California – that minorities were unfairly being targeted by current jaywalking laws. 

