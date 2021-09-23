TRUiC Compares The Top U.S. Business Phone Services

Call queuing, hold music, call routing, caller id, and other features that come with the best business phone service can save your small business money. There are so many different service providers to choose from. By concentrating on what service matches your business needs can be very beneficial in the long run. The Really Useful Information Company (TRUiC) looked into the top three business phone services in the United States.

TRUiC compared the best phone services for small businesses and found that there are three aspects that should be considered before choosing a service:

– The business model you are following

– The specific needs of your business

– Any additional services that you would like to add on

A Breakdown of The Top 3 Business Phone Services

Talkroute

Talkroute is a business phone service company that helps small organizations appear larger by using voice over internet protocol (VoIP). For your business needs, they provide call routing, business hour settings, call forwarding, a free number, hold music, SMS text messaging, visual voicemail, and much more. Every Talkroute package includes unlimited minutes to the United States and Canada. One thing that makes Talkroute stand out is the fact they do not sneak add-ons or any hidden fees into their packages. What you pay for is what you get. Talkroute Basic is a wonderful option for entrepreneurs that only need a phone number and a few basic capabilities to get started, with a starting price of $19 for a softphone system without some auto-attendant functions.

RingCentral

RingCentral’s entire cloud-based unified communications as a service (UCaaS) platform links numerous communication and collaboration platforms. Voice, business texting, team collaboration, video conferencing, and online meetings are just a handful of the technologies available. Furthermore, RingCentral connects all devices – smartphones, tablets, desk phones, and laptops — allowing it to be the ideal business phone solution for any company. RingCentral’s systems are easy to set up with desktop, desk phone, and mobile app access. When signing up with them you are granted a 14-day free trial to decide if you are satisfied with their services. One of their biggest advantages is the inclusion of unlimited minutes and teleconference calls. The price range of their offered packages differs from the cheapest option, the Essential plan starting at $19.99 per month and their most expensive plan, the Ultimate plan at $59.99 per month.

Nextiva

Nextiva is a virtual phone system that connects your VoIP business phone with business apps, AI, and automation through a single platform, allowing you to make and receive calls and much more. Nextiva is a cloud-based phone service that works with both desk phones and smartphones. You get all of the standard services, such as call waiting, forwarding, and hold music, as well as a free phone number, as well as team messaging, conference calls, text messaging, call recording, team collaboration, and call logging. With their state-of-the-art mobile phone app you can access their platform in the palm of your hand. Their package specials start at $32 for the cheapest package and go up to around $44.95 for their most expensive option. There isn’t a big price difference between the packages which is great.

How Does Business Phone Services Help

You need a separate business phone number for a variety of reasons, including keeping your personal calls personal and your company calls professional. For most startups, cash flow is a major issue. The most common reason for new businesses failing is a liquidity shortage. Most new business owners are unaware that establishing business credit is more difficult than establishing personal credit. Lenders are more likely to raise an eyebrow if you don’t have a dedicated business line with 411 directory help. Having this indicates to lenders that you may not be as serious about your business as they would like. You may also be unable to obtain certain types of company insurance if you do not have a business phone line. Some insurers may not cover your business unless you have a business phone line. Another reason to have a business phone number is that having a business phone plan will likely cut your business insurance costs.

In general, the leading business phone services and business phone system providers offer the same basic call functions, such as call forwarding and call recording to startups. The differences become increasingly evident as small company phone services begin to offer more capabilities to their voice over internet protocol (VoIP) business phone contracts, therefore TRUiC has placed Talkroute on top of the list. It is clear, making use of a business phone service is something you need to invest in, whether you are starting a business or upgrading your current services.