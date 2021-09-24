TRUiC Announces New Advanced AI Business Name Generator

As many of you will already know, choosing your business’s name can be one of the most challenging- yet important, decisions that you will have to make when initially launching your business.

This is because a good business name will play a pivotal role in the ways in which you will be able to market your brand in the future, and consequently will significantly impact your company’s future growth prospects.

This is especially the case if your business name is not reflective of the products or services that you will be providing in the future.

The Really Useful Information Company (TRUiC) has announced the release of its newest business tool. The powerful and innovative Artificial Intelligence-powered Name Generator has been made so as to tackle the aforementioned issue- making the process of finding an ‘’ideal’’, seo-friendly business name significantly more straightforward for aspiring entrepreneurs.

TRUiC’s Business Name Generator additionally allows its users to instantly ascertain a name’s domain & legal availability (so there are no Intellectual Property conflicts in the future).

How To Use The TRUiC Free Business Name Generator

Quite conveniently, using TRUiC’s free business name generator tool is extremely non-complex and user-friendly.

Aspiring entrepreneurs simply need to: search words that they would want to be included in their business’s name, select an innovative business name that is suitable for their business model, and check the business name’s domain availability.

An added benefit of TRUiC’s new AI tool is that every single name is checked so as to ensure that it has a ‘’.com’’ domain availability. This means that you will not disappoint yourself in the future by finding your ‘’ideal’’ business name only to later realise that you need to either: a) pay exorbitant fees to buy the domain associated with it, or b) find a different time. For the individuals that do not need to use TRUiC’s Business Name Generator first, the renowned company also has a Domain Name Generator tool available.

It is also worth noting that users retain absolute privacy when searching up any business name on the TRUiC site. This is done by ensuring that any searched business name remains unavailable to any other user for a full month- giving you a significant amount of time to decide without having to worry that another user will ‘’steal’’ your ideal name.

Branding and Brainstorming a Unique Business Name

Generally speaking, the best business names tend to share a plethora of similar features. These include being:

Relatively short

Catchy

Easy to pronounce

Memorable

TRUiC’s specialist team has additionally given a few tips on how to independently find excellent business names for your business, these include techniques like word-associations, freewriting, and mind maps.

Having said that, an increasing number of individuals are beginning to rely on Artificial Intelligence-powered tools for this process, due to the significant time they can save (and the added benefits of having an automatic domain availability checker).

How to Register a Business Name in the USA

If you are a business owner that has already discovered your ideal business name- either through TRUiC’s business name generator or individually, you will need to follow a few consequent steps.

Firstly, you will need to check that you will not be legally ‘’tied down’’ in any way; particularly in relation to your name’s Intellectual Property rights in your chosen state. This can easily be done via a quick (but comprehensive) Federal Trademark Search.

Presuming your name is available in your state, after registering it you will also need to decide whether your company’s legal and brand name will be the same. This can vary depending on your personal preferences and industry, but it is important as it will solely determine whether you should move to file a ‘’Doing Business As’’ name or just merely use your business’s legal name.

Conclusion

All in all, the benefits of TRUiC’s business name generator are pretty self-evident. Having been made by a team of entrepreneurs, the powerful software holistically considers starting business owners: busy schedules, high stress levels, and diverse portfolios.

For those interested, TRUiC’s new business tool has additionally been analytically announced in a recent press release.