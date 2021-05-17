Top Nursing Program in California: Stanbridge University

Top Nursing Program in California: Stanbridge University

Stanbridge University has been recognized as one of the top nursing programs in California. The university ranked number five in the 2021 Best Colleges for Nursing list in Niche.com’s annual rankings of over 200 institutions in the state.

The top nursing program distinction is awarded to universities after rigorous analysis of academic, admissions, financial, and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education along with firsthand reviews from students and alumni in the Vocational Nursing, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, RN to BSN Degree Completion and Master of Science in Nursing programs at Stanbridge University.

Stanbridge University has devoted itself to excellence in everything they do. Beyond unrelenting growth academically, they seek out new ways to learn from, contribute to and connect with the community around them. The result is a growing list of awards – such as the 2021 Best Colleges for Nursing – that students can be forever proud of.

At Stanbridge University, nursing students prepare for a successful career through immersive, hands-on learning with comprehensive exam preparation. At this top nursing program, future healthcare workers will be equipped with the tools for every challenge of a modern nursing career.

If you have been considering a career in the healthcare industry, this is a great time to be entering the workforce in terms of personal fulfillment, benefits, and job security. In fact, qualified nursing program graduates are in such high demand that the California Employment Development Center projects that employment in nursing occupations will grow 16% from 2016 to 2026. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics explains that the overall nation-wide demand for healthcare occupations will add roughly 2.4 million new jobs to the roster of American employment opportunities. The Bureau projects that healthcare occupations will offer more jobs than any of the other occupational groups in the coming years.

To learn more about the exciting possibilities that await in a nursing career, explore one of the top nursing programs in California, Stanbridge University, at www.stanbridge.edu.

