Once upon a time ago, a solid resume and a smooth-talking game were all you needed to land a job. However, times have changed. Companies across the board now require assessment tests as part of their hiring process to paint an accurate picture of your abilities, attitudes, ethics, and suitability to company culture.

To give you a head start, we have compiled a list of the Top 5 Hottest US Pre-Employment Assessment Tests currently in use now.

Are you ready? Let’s check them out.

1. CCAT Test (Criteria Cognitive Aptitude Test)

Time: 15 minutes

Questions: 50

If you are asked to take this popular cognitive assessment, remember that over 5 million other fellow American’s have already done so.

Don’t try to answer every question (less than 1% achieve this); the goal is to learn how to maximize your time and aim for 40 correct answers! Check out JobTestPrep’s CCAT practice test page to learn the secrets of the trade.

2. Wonderlic Test

The Wonderlic Website quotes the 2016 study performed by renowned I-O psychologists F. L. Schmidt, I.S. Oh, and J.A. Shaffer, to prove that Cognitive Ability is “the single-best general predictor of job performance.”

So, what is the Cognitive Ability Test?

Cognitive Ability

Time: 12 Long Test /8 Short Test

Questions: 50 Long Test /30 Short

The Cognitive Ability Test has both a mini version (WPT-Q,) and a full version (WPT-R.) The test focuses on skill-sets such as, problem-solving, learning, and adaptation.

The questions are based on four primary subjects and divided rather evenly, including:

· Math 40%

· Verbal skills 40%

· Logical reasoning 5-15%

· General Knowledge-Quick Recognition 5-15%

3. Caliper Personality Assessment

Time: Not Timed

Questions: 98

To date, nearly 4.5 million job applicants to 65,000 companies have taken the Caliper Personality Test. The assessment dives looking at 280 behaviors and 21 personality traits for 52 job models.

Divided into four sections, the 98 test questions will build a profile of your personality and cognitive abilities.

Personality questionnaires in Section 1/2: In these sections, you will choose the statements that either most or least reflect you

Cognitive in Section 3: After reviewing number or figure series, it will be up to you to figure out the missing piece of the puzzle.

Personality in Section 4: – This last section will present a number of statements, and you will have to decide if you agree or not on a range of 1(strongly disagree) to 7(strongly agree.)

4. Hogan Assessment

There is no doubt that Hogan has the most challenging personality test out there, and that’s because it focuses on so many metrics. We will briefly outline the three personality tests HPI, HDS, & MVPI to help you understand why a good prep is necessary.

HPI – The Hogan Personality Inventory

Time: 30-40

Questions: 220

This section quests to answer if you are a team player, leader, or follower. To accomplish this, the HPI employs the 4 point Likert scale on seven primary scales: Adjustment, Ambition, Sociability, Interpersonal Sensitivity, Prudence, Inquisitive, and Learning Approach.

HDS – The Hogan Development Survey

Time: 15-20

Questions: 170

Everyone has a dark side, and this test aims to expose how your dark side will affect you on the job (job derailers.) By the end of the test, your company will know if you are a risk or an asset via 11 scales: Excitable, Skeptical, Cautious, Reserved, Leisurely, Bold, Mischievous, Colorful, Imaginative, Diligent, and Dutiful.

MVPI – Hogan Motives, Values, Preferences Inventory

Time: 15-20

Questions: 200

The MVPI will focus on ten scales: Recognition, Power, Hedonism, Altruism, Affiliation, Tradition, Security, Commerce, Aesthetics, and Science.

5. PI Behavioral Assessment

This is a short and untimed test, which should take you no more than 10-15 minutes to complete.

In section one, you will choose the adjectives that you think others expect of you, while in section two, you believe you accurately demonstrate.

The adjectives are broken down by four sections:

Dominance- You want to control

Extroversion – Team Player

Patience – Wanting a consistent and stable environment

Formality – You as a perfectionist