Top 5 Best Vape Pen Batteries for Oil Cartridges in 2021

The market for vape devices and accessories is a busy one with new products arriving all the time. Whether vaping CBD, cannabis or e-liquids the choice of vape mods and pens has never been better. Even more impressive is the way battery technology has risen to the occasion.

Below we review five of the best vape pen batteries on the market right now, to give you some ideas as to what to look for. Let’s not hang about, here’s our top 5.

The Evod Twist 2 uses the standard 510 thread fitting so will fit most pens. The battery itself offers 1600mAh capacity and is noted for its simple to use variable voltage function. This allows the user to select a personalized voltage for the perfect vape cloud, and is what you are looking for in a good quality vape pen battery. Voltage is adjusted by a dial and can be varied between 3.3V to 4.8V at 0.1V increments for excellent accuracy.

On and off function is by pressing the button five times and the battery will flash its lights to let you know it is on. The Evod Twist 2 comes with safety cut off and short circuit protection. This is a quality battery presented in an attractive casing at a sensible price.

2: iMini Vaporizer

If you are looking for a vape battery with a good selection of features, we suggest the iMini V1 Starter Kit is worth a second look. A standard 510 thread device, it also comes with the usual safety features including auto cut off. This model is designed for use with thick oils and wax and is powered by a 650mAh capacity battery with 15W of power. The battery comes with adjustable top airflow for fine-tuning the cloud, and has the familiar 5-click on and off function.

A 10 second preheat feature for CBD oil is a neat touch, and this well-made and nicely presented starter pack is worth checking out.

With adjustable voltages at four levels between 2.4V and 4.0V The O.Pen 2.0 may not offer the accuracy of some rival products but is nevertheless a quality battery at a good price. With rapid charging in just 30 minutes and a feature that ensures the battery is never fully empty this is a model for convenience.

The O.Pen Vape 2.0 offers the usual safety features and weighing a mere 8oz is practical and discreet. Changing heat settings, on and off and all features are selected as usual by simple button press routines making this an easy device to use anywhere.

The stylish and neatly designed Yocan Stix is an attractive device offering many useful features. The 320mAh built-in battery is charged by micro-USB and a ceramic heating coil is the choice for efficient operation and better flavor. The Yocan Stix has only three voltage settings – Low, Middle and High – that can be easily selected by simple button press controls.

Available in a nice range of colours, Yocan Stix is a perfect choice for occasional and discreet use and its pen-shape design makes it easy carry in a pocket or purse. It’s also a decent price, though there are similarly priced rivals with more accurate voltage adjustments.

The BBTank Key Box device is cleverly designed to resemble an up-market car key. It is 510 threaded for convenience, comes with simple to use on/off and variable voltage selection buttons, and features the usual LED coloured lights to indicate the current setting.

Voltage options are 2.7V, 3.1V and 3.6V so it does not offer the accuracy of some others, but it makes up for that in being stylish and neat at a sensible price.

That’s our list of the top 5 vape pen batteries for oil cartridges, and we hope we have given you a good look at what’s on the vape market right now.