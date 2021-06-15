Top 5 Best Builds in Albion Online

Albion is a medieval fantasy MMORPG developed by Sandbox Interactive. It’s been some time that the game was released and has surely made a mark in the genre. Albion online has got some pretty unique and vibrant visuals, but don’t let them fool you into thinking the game is as pleasant and easy. Albion online is widely loved and played by hardcore gamers who love a challenge but what about all the other not so hardcore ones? Well, Albion really has a vast gear system which requires a bit research and of course Albion Silver, before you choose the best for yourself, here are some of the best builds that we have collected for you to ease your pain.

1- Double Crossbow Combo

Wielding Expert’s Bolt-casters in the main hand combined with Tier 5 Expert’s Druid robe, Expert’s Royal Sandals and Experts cultist cowl forms up a combination that has a 100% kill ratio 1v1. Take your foe head on and you won’t regret the decision. This combination of gear is favored by many of the hardcore players who love it with a little distance between them and their foe.

2- Blackboa’s Gather ganking build

There cannot be a better build for a cheeky thief who loves to gank their opponents and be productive in the open world, and you have my word on this. Built for solo gathering and solo pvp. Equipped with gear above 7 Tier. Cherry on top of it all is that you can dismount players even from the fastest of mounts.

3- Sigurd the Bruiser

Tanky dual sword build that definitely has the flair and the potential to make you one of the best in the game. Wielding GrandMaster’s Dual swords along with abilities like Iron Will make you impossible to put down. Armor set in the build is above 6th Tier along with abilities like Enfeeble Aura which creates a shield from all kinds of damages all around you making you a kill machine.

4- Onesimee’s Great Nature Solo build

This one is a nightmare for gankers; they won’t even try messing with you just by the looks of this build. Great for Solo Dungeon Dive and 1v2 Hellgates. The idea is plain and simple; if you don’t stop healing they just cannot kill you. The build combined with all the restoration skills makes you so hard to put down.

5- Nausk’s Toothpick Shooter

This one is an odd pick I know. Not many would be convinced with this build on the list but yet it performs impressively well in small scale open world scenarios. This build is super adaptive and versatile. Those who love to cast spells and play all ranged definitely need to check this one out.

With appropriate skills and good gear, you are definitely going to be a challenge for all the other players in the game. However, if you require any help, you can certainly find some on Eldorado. And all the builds mentioned above are going to take good care of you in the combat, so just choose your play-style and push on hard!