Top 4 Best LLC Service Providers To Get Your Business On The Right Track

Getting your LLC up and running in the most efficient way can not only ensure that you keep your operating costs down but also that you form an LLC the right way to fully separate you from any liabilities.

To help you with that process, we’ve researched the best LLC service providers, and we list them here with their main features to help you pick which service to go for.

Our Top 4 Best LLC Formation Services

1. ZenBusiness

Top of our list of best LLC services is ZenBusiness, which offers the cheapest basic LLC formation service package at just $39.

This includes a free year of registered agent services, which many other LLC service providers charge extra for.

After the first year, that service comes in at only $119, which is one of the most competitive rates available and making it the favored option for small businesses trying to keep their business services costs to a minimum.

There is an extra fee for registering a federal tax ID number and/or Employer Identification Number (EIN), but for the additional $70 plus state fees, you have a completely hands-off LLC service.

Customer feedback is also very positive when it comes to the help and support services, meaning that their clients don’t have to wait long to receive updates and help with business formation questions.

With the premium LLC formation packages, you can make forming an LLC online even more worry-free, as ZenBusiness will also take care of getting your online presence set up with email and a website.

Features:

Free CPA assessment to recommend the type of accounting services

LLC service includes a free operating agreement for business formation

1-year free registered agent service included

Fast response customer support

2. Incfile

Incfile is another great option for anyone aiming to set up a business with minimal costs in the first year. The basic package is free and covers the LLC formation, and it has the registered agent included.

But it’s not an entirely free LLC formation service as you’ll still need an operating agreement.

The main reason we list this after ZenBusiness is because Incfile charges extra for the operating agreement, which is a requirement for a business formation service.

For this, you’ll need to upgrade to the Gold incorporation service, which costs $149 plus state fees.

With the platinum package, you’ll also get contract templates for your business as well as a business website to start your online presence.

We also like the convenient and user-friendly dashboard that provides you with status details of each of the business services from your chosen package. This takes a lot of guesswork out of the process, as you’ll know exactly how far you are in the process to form your LLC.

Features:

Online dashboard provides real-time updates on formation packages

1 full year of registered agent service included

Award-winning customer support ensures you’re not left waiting for important feedback

3. Inc Authority

Inc Authority is another great LLC formation service for overall value with a free service that covers all the basic business formation services where you just have to pay the state fee.

However, the free service doesn’t include a tax ID number (EIN), which is only included in the premium packages. Keep in mind that there is a free way to get your EIN set up directly with the IRS, and it’s not something that requires legal services.

For anyone who is still in the very early stages, Inc Authority offers company formation services that support you with setting up the necessary business bank account with Bank of America. This is a valuable service with positive customer reviews saying it got them up and running faster.

There are also premium packages available, but the prices are higher than the above two options, and you don’t gain more. So, if you’re thinking about taking advantage of online LLC services for your website, then stick with ZenBusiness or Incfile.

Features:

Free basic package means it reduces costs associated with incorporation services

Support for opening Bank of America business accounts

Full-year registered agent service included for free

4. Legal Zoom

The final one of our best LLC services is another one that goes beyond just a basic LLC formation service. When you expect to need regular legal support for contracts, then Legal Zoom can provide significant operating cost savings.

For some new businesses, having the kind of brand recognition of a major legal company is an important factor for securing clients and vendors. This does come at a higher than average cost, but many clients find that it pays off quickly.

The downside with this service is that for just LLC formations, it’s going to work out quite expensive. It really is geared towards business owners who expect to need regular legal advice and support.

Also, note that a registered agent service isn’t included with the formation package, and Legal Zoom charges $159 per year for this. It’s not the cheapest option, but you’re paying for brand recognition.

Features:

Offers a wide range of legal services from a recognized brand

Business Advisory plans offer tax advice and legal support

Annual compliance services included for free in the first month

Take Your Next Step To Form An LLC

No matter what kind of startup business you’re planning, the above LLC formation services will provide you everything you need to be up and running within weeks.

They take a lot of the stress and worry over confusing paperwork off your to-do list, allowing you to focus your attention on building your business and relationships with clients and vendors.

By outsourcing these initial steps, you’ll not only free up your time but also ensure that all the paperwork is correctly submitted, resulting in fewer delays.

Pick the service provider that suits your immediate LLC creation needs and find out for yourself why so many other owners trust the track record of these companies.