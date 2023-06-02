As they say, you never get a second chance to make a first impression. We all make quick social judgments based on how people look. One of the first things someone notices is the condition of one’s face and the quality of one’s skin. This is arguably one of the most important aspects of a first impression. Skincare, for that and many other reasons, has become a crucial part of the gigantic beauty industry. Furthermore, clear and healthy skin is a token of one’s general health and even well-being in a broader sense. For that reason, skincare has become an inalienable part of a modern man’s regime.
During the summer months, many people experience dry skin due to various factors. Firstly, the higher temperatures and increased exposure to the sun can lead to dehydration of the skin. The hot weather causes the body to sweat more, leading to a loss of moisture. Additionally, spending more time outdoors can result in prolonged exposure to the sun's harmful UV rays, which can further deplete the skin's natural moisture levels. Furthermore, air conditioning and fans, which are commonly used to combat the heat, can also contribute to dryness by stripping the air of humidity. All these factors combined can leave the skin feeling tight, flaky, and parched.
To combat dry skin during the summer, it is essential to use the right products on your face. Hydration is key, so incorporating moisturizers and serums specifically formulated for dry skin can make a significant difference.
A Los Angeles-based holistic facial spa, Face of Jules, founded and run by Jules, has several solutions to mitigate the summer months’ effects on your skin.
Hydrate with Cosmedix Surge Hyaluronic Acid
First, to hydrate dry skin, adding a hyaluronic acid serum to one’s regimen is like giving your skin a big glass of water. Specifically, Jules loves Cosmedix Surge Hyaluronic Acid. Cosmedix Surge Hyaluronic Acidleaves one’s skin hydrated – therefore glowing and radiant – throughout the summer.
Vivant Dermareniew Daily Repair Pads
Elevate your summer skincare routine with the Vivant Dermareniew Daily Repair Pads.Formulated without alcohol, they are designed to improve skin texture, tone, and enhance absorption of rejuvenating serums. Suitable for all skin types, especially acne-prone, unevenly pigmented, discolored, or aging skin. Regular use reveals smaller pores, a brighter complexion, and smoother, more consistent tone and texture. These refreshing and clarifying daily repair pads are a perfect addition to save your skin against summer dryness.
Protect with Cosmedix Peptide Rich Defense-SPF
Third, Jules understands that SPF is necessary year-round, but especially in the summer. Jules loves Cosmedix Peptide Rich Defense-SPF. This silky lightweight peptide-rich SPF product is nutrient-dense, hydrating, and protective in the summer months when your skin needs it most. Leveraging powerhouse peptides, trehalose, amino acids, natural botanical extracts and vitamin E, this age during sunscreen and moisturizer protects the skin while moisturizing as well.
Finally, Jules shares some useful life hacks on how to protect your skin in the summer. Jules advises, “As our face and lips are the spots most subjected to dehydration when it is warm, protecting them day and night should be a priority. Avoiding long hot showers is also good for your skin as hot water exposure severely dries the skin of your face and body. Your skin will also benefit from staying away from deodorant and heavily fragrant soaps as well as applying cream rather than lotion after showering.”
