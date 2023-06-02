Face of Jules Photo #1

As they say, you never get a second chance to make a first impression. We all make quick social judgments based on how people look. One of the first things someone notices is the condition of one’s face and the quality of one’s skin. This is arguably one of the most important aspects of a first impression. Skincare, for that and many other reasons, has become a crucial part of the gigantic beauty industry. Furthermore, clear and healthy skin is a token of one’s general health and even well-being in a broader sense. For that reason, skincare has become an inalienable part of a modern man’s regime.

During the summer months, many people experience dry skin due to various factors. Firstly, the higher temperatures and increased exposure to the sun can lead to dehydration of the skin. The hot weather causes the body to sweat more, leading to a loss of moisture. Additionally, spending more time outdoors can result in prolonged exposure to the sun's harmful UV rays, which can further deplete the skin's natural moisture levels. Furthermore, air conditioning and fans, which are commonly used to combat the heat, can also contribute to dryness by stripping the air of humidity. All these factors combined can leave the skin feeling tight, flaky, and parched.

