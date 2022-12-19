Tom Keane is a seasoned technology leader who served as Technology Executive and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. During his 21 years of service at Microsoft, he played an instrumental role in growing Office 365 – Microsoft’s first cloud-based platform – to over 100 million users. He was also a leader at Azure Global, where he oversaw the development and rollout of many new business lines for Azure, Microsoft’s cloud computing platform. As such, he has been a prominent figure in the cloud computing space for the better part of the last decade and helped bring Microsoft’s Azure services to millions of users and thousands of businesses around the world.
In 2021, Tom Keane received special recognition as one of Microsoft’s top executives, and he also received the Cloud Industry Executive of the Year award in 2021 from WashingtonExec. He is a recognized personality in the tech space and is a sought-after speaker in the areas of digital transformation, cloud computing, cyber security, AI, the Internet of Things (IoT), and data sovereignty.
Data sovereignty, data privacy, and data residency are all distinct yet interrelated terms. Achieving compliance (primarily business, process, financial, and technological compliance) in today’s global marketplace can be very challenging if you are not sure which rules you must be complying with before you can compliantly operate in a given region. For example, if you run a business from the United States but work with a cloud infrastructure provider in Canada that maintains servers in many other countries, and you provide services to users in even more countries, which country’s rules and regulations should you seek to comply with?
This is where the concept of data sovereignty comes in. Data sovereignty is the idea that data storage, transmission, and protection should comply with the laws and compliance rules in effect where the data in question is collected. In contrast, data privacy is about securing data from access by unapproved parties, and data residency have to do with where the physical servers that store data are located.
Tom Keane says that data sovereignty is something he began to study a long time before his work with Azure. He said: “With my history at Microsoft, and by leading Azure's global expansion and working across dozens of different countries, I got a very good sense of what it was like to work with the data sovereignty and privacy concerns of our clients.”
Over the last few years, Tom Keane says that the world has seen major developments in this space, such as the GDPR in Europe and new regulations around where data is stored and what types of data are collected. He also says that there is a sharp increase in demand for sovereign solutions – without dependencies of any kind – across different countries.
For example, regarding his work in China, Tom Keane said: “My first role in Microsoft in Azure was to put Azure into China – an incredibly complicated market because of the regulatory and compliance perspectives. It's also a very large market, and that required a lot of work for Microsoft to build our technology in such a way that it could work for Chinese customers and also work for our multinational customers like Coca-Cola and General Motors, Ford, and L’Oréal – all of whom do business in China.” What this meant for Azure was that Tom Keane and his team had to understand how they could build new technology in a very complex country while grappling with how it could work for multinational clients. Working around data sovereignty concerns was one of the many challenges Tom Keane and his team faced during this time, but their work and successes in China helped fuel the expansion and growth of Azure into another 30+ countries around the world.
So how did Tom Keane and the Azure team help Microsoft put Azure into so many countries and provide services to so many business verticals in just a few short years?
Tom Keane said the answer was trust. “By working with large organizations such as banks and financial services institutions and working with their regulators on a global basis, we ended up working with hundreds of different global regulators and policymakers around how our technology can meet their standards – and not just meet them but exceed them to ensure that they feel comfortable. And a key part of that is privacy. And a key part of that is trust.”
Developing trust took time, but by working closely with their clients and taking their feedback and input, Tom Keane said they were able to get a deep understanding of client needs that helped design effective and compliant solutions. He said: “We always took a product-led growth approach and worked very closely with our largest customers, with members of the engineering team and leaders in the engineering team working directly with our customers. The goal was to understand the customer’s concerns and pain points and being accessible to them and listening and responding to them.” Tom Keane says that this approach allowed him and his team to overcome some of the many concerns his clients had. “We brought humility and a willingness to listen and learn to those discussions as well – an important prerequisite since we were asking our customers to place their trust in us.”
Even with trust, other challenges prevent organizations from achieving compliance with data sovereignty rules and laws that apply to them. These include fluid and changing laws, business growth into new business lines or regions, increased data mobility; difficulties in achieving technological transparency; cloud infrastructures that have a global footprint; and the costs associated with auditing processes and ensuring compliance.
Who, then, is responsible for maintaining data sovereignty and ensuring best practices are followed? Tom Keane said: “I think that cloud providers have a responsibility. I always believe that trust is built on transparency. I can't ask you to trust me, but I can be transparent, then you can form your own posture of trust. And I believe very deeply in that.”
Furthermore, Tom Keane also says that, in this day and age, it makes sense for customers to be concerned about where and how their data is stored and what might happen if the unexpected occurs. He said: “If I'm relying on cloud computing from a third party operating from thousands of miles away from my country – not inside my country's borders – and something serious such as COVID were to happen again, how do I know that the services I am using will continue to work?” These types of scenarios are what have led to a massive rise in awareness regarding data sovereignty, and it has had an impact on how countries and industries, down to individual businesses and users, approach everything they use.
These factors – in addition to Tom Keane’s efforts while he was at Microsoft leading Azure Global – mean that the average consumer today is more aware than before of where their technology is built, how it is serviced, and what kind of privacy is intact. However, Tom Keane has also said that “I think that the ongoing need to be more transparent, protect privacy, and protect cyber sovereignty and digital rights is incredibly important and will only become more important – but we cannot wait for the law, since the law is a lagging indicator, and with the speed at which technology is moving, I believe that the responsibility needs to be that technology providers are taking the lead and then ensuring that laws catch up to that technology.”
Despite a dizzying array of challenges, Tom Keane – as Azure Global’s team leader – along with his global engineering team helped propel the adoption of Azure by users of all kinds in regions, industries, and niches of every type. Today, Azure runs across over 300 data centers in 60+ regions and 34 countries. By working in tandem with governments, regulators, and compliance and oversight organizations toward shared cyber sovereignty, security, privacy, and compliance initiatives, Tom Keane, along with Microsoft and the Azure platform, helped roll out cloud computing capabilities for everything from application development and gaming to manufacturing, healthcare, education, media, entertainment, financial services, governance, and more.
Although Tom Keane has since left Microsoft, he is still active on the tech scene. He said: “I'm incredibly excited about what digital technology is bringing to every industry right now. It isn’t a single industry, but rather the opportunity that digital disruption creates across the industry as a whole.”
He also shared a few insights into how the industry may change over the coming years, particularly where cloud computing and issues pertaining to data sovereignty relate to edge devices. He said: “Edge-based technology doesn't have to be a single purpose. Increasingly, the edge is a platform on which I can run any application that I could run anywhere else. And the edge just allows me to run it locally, for whatever reason that I want. And connecting it with other systems allows for the sharing of data. It allows access to more abundant resources, but your iPhone is simply an edge device. The 5G tower that your phone is talking to is an edge device. These edge devices are increasingly prevalent, and they’re increasingly connected.”
How future technologists and visionaries will cope with data sovereignty issues that arise in a world of interconnected IoT and edge devices is yet to be seen. However, with built-in safety protocols, customer-focused privacy, and robust compliance across the board, Azure is sure to rise to the challenge. Tom Keane and the Azure Global team have built it as such.