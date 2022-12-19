TomK

 

Tom Keane is a seasoned technology leader who served as Technology Executive and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. During his 21 years of service at Microsoft, he played an instrumental role in growing Office 365 – Microsoft’s first cloud-based platform – to over 100 million users. He was also a leader at Azure Global, where he oversaw the development and rollout of many new business lines for Azure, Microsoft’s cloud computing platform. As such, he has been a prominent figure in the cloud computing space for the better part of the last decade and helped bring Microsoft’s Azure services to millions of users and thousands of businesses around the world.

