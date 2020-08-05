Tobacco-Free Dip: Bridging the Gap Between Traditional Tobacco and Newer Consumer Habits

Even though smoking and tobacco use, in general, have been losing the popularity contest over the last decade or so, the industry still rakes in billions of dollars every year. The global cigarette market alone is projected to be valued at around a trillion dollars by 2024.

Consumers may be well aware of the health risks associated with tobacco use, but Big Tobacco is just so good at their marketing that brands still manage to pick up thousands of new customers every single day.

Countering the effects of Big Tobacco, however, are all the alternatives entering the market, appealing to more health-conscious customers who would like to break away from a habit that kills up to half of its users. Let’s face it—people like the feeling of nicotine and the ritual of tobacco use, but modern consumers want something more.

They want products that offer a similar experience while being just different enough to not remind them of their own mortality every time they light up or pack a fresh pinch.

And the convenience of being able to order alternative products online certainly helps move the market in a positive direction as well.

Today’s Alternatives are Missing Something

The United States was founded by farmers who grew and sold tobacco; and it is partially this heritage that keeps the market alive today. Chewing and smoking are passed down from generation to generation. Specifically, chewing tobacco in The South is part of the same heritage that goes as far back as family farms in the 17th century.

In addition to the cultural component keeping tobacco a relevant industry, there is of course the nicotine. The rush that users get. That crisp buzz. The increase in energy and awareness. Nicotine has been the subject of research for its effects on memory, athletic performance, attention, and more. Results are mixed for all these studies, but it is clear why people like the substance. It just feels good.

It is no wonder, then, that people would flock toward alternatives when they come on the market. New popular products satisfy almost every type of consumer. Vaping is convenient, discreet, and it often smells better than cigarettes. Consumers can find different cartridges with various concentrations of pharmaceutical grade nicotine, and sub-ohm devices make using a vape look like an awful lot of fun.

Hookahs, too, have become a recent craze. The social aspect of sitting around toking on Fruity-Pebble-flavored smoke appeals to younger consumers, but many counties have banned the sale of flavored tobacco. The equivalent is made from a molasses mixture that mimics the taste and feel, making it all the more enticing because it no longer comes with the same health consequences.

One major area where the tobacco alternative market has been lacking, however, is the chewing tobacco sector. Part of the challenge here is the difficulty in creating a product that looks, feels, and tastes authentic. People who chew have a special affinity for the tradition and the ritual of using their favorite products, and they are not easily swayed to something new.

Any company that wants to enter the smokeless tobacco alternative space needs to respect the heritage, creating something that is just as satisfying as the original.

A Smokeless Tobacco Alternative for the Modern Consumer

After years of research and development, Black Buffalo has created a product that fills the gap for dip-lovers. The founders traveled from their Midwest homes, to work with tobacco farmers in their fields and learn the secrets of what makes an outstanding smokeless tobacco product.

They knew that anything less than perfect was not going to do with people who chew, and they kept at it until they got it right.

The authentic experience starts with the tin itself, embossed with high-quality imagery and sealed so it cracks just right when you open it. A fresh pinch of Black Buffalo smokeless tobacco alternative looks and feels just like the real deal, and the flavor was crafted with some of the top tobacco flavor houses in the country.

The product is infused with pharmaceutical-grade nicotine so nothing is missing from the experience except the stuff you didn’t want anyway.

With alternative products becoming a growing market for health-conscious consumers, convenience is key to success for any new item. People have moved to doing as much of their shopping as possible online, and Black Buffalo has its customers covered with the full line available from its website.

Now, you can order your tobacco-free dip and have it delivered to your door without ever leaving your sofa.

Alternative Products are Reshaping an Industry

Tobacco is a mainstay industry that contributed to the founding of the United States and remains a part of our culture and heritage today. For some, it is about the nicotine buzz; but for most, it is about so much more. The traditions that have been passed down and the ritual that consumers become accustomed to, support a continued search for products that satisfy without containing tobacco.

Vaping and hookah alternatives have filled the void for smokers quite nicely. People have turned to e-cigarettes and vape devices to aid their smoking cessation, and alternative bowl-packs for hookahs are just as tasty as flavored smoking tobaccos.

Chewing tobacco is one market that has been waiting for a product that customers can get behind. Innovating a smokeless tobacco alternative is no easy task, but Black Buffalo is leading the way with its tobaccoless chew so authentic that it even fools tobacco farmers themselves.

People who use dip finally have an alternative to traditional smokeless tobacco, rounding out the tobacco alternative market and providing support for people who want to quit—regardless of their preferred method.