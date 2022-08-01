It’s expected to attract over 1 million people from all walks of life from over 150 countries to attend this free virtual event from August 2 through 6.

July 27, 2022 – From August 2 through August 6, 2022, some of the world's top entrepreneurs and change-makers will come together for the second annual 5-Day Time to Thrive Challenge. This year's challenge is hosted by Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi and will include appearances by other elite entrepreneurs and knowledge leaders like Matthew McConaughey, Brendon Burchard, Russell Brunson, Jenna Kutcher, Lisa Nichols, Alex Hormozi, Glo Atanmo, Rachel Miller, and more. This is a free virtual event.

The challenge aims to help participants achieve their biggest goals in life by providing access to education, motivation, and community support. Last year's challenge close to a million participants from all around the world and this year is expected to be even bigger.

Tony Robbins is a world-renowned motivational speaker, life coach, and philanthropist. He has helped millions of people around the world to achieve their goals and live happier, more fulfilling lives. Robbins is best known for his bestselling book, Awaken the Giant Within, in which he teaches readers how to take control of their lives and create the future they want. He has also written numerous other books, including Unlimited Power and Money: Master the Game. In addition to his work as an author and speaker, Robbins is also the founder of several charities and organizations, including the Tony Robbins Foundation, which supports literacy, educational opportunities, and disaster relief programs around the world.

Dean Graziosi is a New York Times bestselling author and nationally syndicated radio talk show host who has achieved massive success by helping people change their lives. He is also a highly sought-after public speaker, educator, and entrepreneur. For more than two decades, Dean has been sharing his proven methods for creating success in all areas of life. His unique combination of candid advice, motivating stories, and down-to-earth guidance has inspired millions of people to achieve their dreams. In addition to his many books and audio programs, Dean also hosts a popular TV infomercial and online courses that have helped people from all walks of life transform their lives.

The 5-Day Time to Thrive Challenge is a free virtual event that will take place from August 2-6, 2022. During the challenge, participants will have access to exclusive content from Tony Robbins, Dean Graziosi, and other top entrepreneurs and experts. They will also be able to connect with other challenge participants from all over the world and get support and motivation from the community.

When it comes to success, there is no one-size-fits-all approach. With this challenge, participants will gain the skills and knowledge needed to take control of their success. This is an opportunity to really thrive rather than just survive. In an uncertain economic climate, it's more important than ever to be prepared. With the right tools and mindset, anyone can make the most of any situation.

Inflation can be a daunting foe, but Warren Buffet - one of the world's most successful investors - has provided two ways to beat it. Invest in yourself and become part of a business with low costs and high margins. The Time to Thrive Challenge will teach both.

Global Market Insights predicts that the global eLearning market will be worth $1 trillion by 2028, and ReportLinker says the market will reach $457.8 billion by 2026. With so much opportunity, now is the time to get started in this rapidly growing knowledge industry. The Time to Thrive Challenge is the ultimate guide to starting and building a knowledge-based business.

The knowledge industry refers to an industry that is based on the production, distribution, and processed of information and intellectual capital. The term was first coined in the late 20th century, and the knowledge industry has since become a major component of the global economy. The knowledge industry includes a wide range of businesses, from traditional media companies to biomedical research firms. The common denominator among these businesses is their reliance on human capital – that is, the knowledge and expertise of their founders and employees. It is a highly dynamic and ever-changing industry and will continue to evolve as new technologies emerge.

This virtual event is for those looking to get ahead in the knowledge industry. It will provide participants with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in this rapidly-growing industry. With exclusive content from Tony Robbins, Dean Graziosi, and other top entrepreneurs and experts, this is an opportunity not to be missed. The challenge will provide the education, inspiration, and support needed to take action and create lasting change. This is a unique opportunity to learn from some of the world's top experts and entrepreneurs and to connect with like-minded people from all over the globe.

Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey will join Graziosi and Robbins to discuss his New York Times best-selling book Greenlights and why he chose to enter the knowledge industry with the book. In the book, McConaughey chronicles his life and career, sharing stories and lessons learned along the way.

Brody F., a former student of the course, said, "I didn't know if what I had to offer was going to be able to be monetized. And I was overwhelmed with the amount of people that actually purchased the course. Well over 6 figures within a couple of months just from selling this course."

"My first sale last week was from somebody from the group. It's not about the money for me. The money is a byproduct. The fact that I can actually change someone's life is amazing. That's what fills my heart," Nate commented.

One of the greatest things about the knowledge industry is that it encompasses hundreds of niches. Some previous student niches include vegetable gardening, Marketing consulting, yoga & stretching, life coaching, simple app creation, drawing 101, trauma coaching, running a home bakery, and course creation. Imagine being able to generate revenue based on passion projects.

The course will cover:

Day 1 - Why This, Why Now, Why You?

Day 2 - Discover What to Sell and Who to Sell it To

Day 3 - How to Get People to Say "Yes" and Pay You

Day 4 - How to Build an Audience

Day 5 - Implement and Massive Action

On Day 2 of the challenge, Tony and Dean will choose one person to work with to help launch their digital product. This does not mean that they are taking ownership of the business, but rather that they are providing their expertise when it comes to launching digital products. Everyone who registers for the Time to Thrive Challenge is eligible.

To continue learning after Time to Thrive, check outProject Next by Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi. This comprehensive course walks students through everything they need to know about starting and building a successful information business from scratch. Using data from 40,000 students, Tony and Dean have created a program that is unlike any other. Project Next is an 8-week, comprehensive, step-by-step blueprint for success.

In today's ever-changing world, it can be difficult to keep up with the latest trends and technologies. However, it is essential to stay up-to-date in order to be successful. Project Next will take students from where they are right now to owning, running, and scaling a long-lasting profitable information business. The course offers unrestricted access to nine detailed modules that will teach everything about the self-learning industry (a $129 BILLION monster). Students will also learn how to start monetizing what they already know and finally design the life of their dreams. It includes unrestricted access to nine detailed "do-this-do-that" modules where students will learn everything they need to know in today's new modern world. The secrets behind tapping into the self-learning industry, how to start selling knowledge in the most effective way, and more.

The Time to Thrive Challenge offers unrestricted access to valuable information that can help build a successful business from scratch. Project Next continues that learning.

For more information and to register for FREE for Time to Thrive, visithttps://nicksasaki.com/time-to-thrive-challenge-free/. With each registration, one meal will be donated to Feeding America. For more information about Project Next, visithttps://nicksasaki.com/project-next/