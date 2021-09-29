The Napa Valley Vine Trail Vintner Collection Aims to Stock Your Wine Cellar this Holiday Season

For wine connoisseurs looking to support local philanthropic efforts this year, the Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition has a unique and compelling offering. The coalition has founded the unique Napa Valley Vine Trail Vintner Collection of wines as part of an effort to complete the Napa Valley Vine Trail (NVVT), a 47-mile paved path that winds through the Valley for walkers, joggers, cyclists, and more.

The Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition has just unveiled the five new wine releases that will accompany the full 10-bottle compilation of Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignons crafted by top-tier producers. The organization introduced the first two bottles of the set last year, with the release of 2018 vintage wines from Alpha Omega and Vineyard 29. This year, an additional five bottles—from Crocker & Starr, Newton, Spottswoode, Tamber Bey, and Whitehall Lane—have been added. These 2019 vintage Cabernets will be shipped in October, and the remaining three wines of the collection will be shipped upon release in 2023 and 2024.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from this 10-bottle set go directly towards the completion of the NVVT. This iconic 47-mile car-free, paved path runs along Highway 29 from Vallejo to Calistoga. It is the only safe and scenic, paved, family-friendly, dog-friendly and bike friendly path that connects the entire Napa Valley—physically, artistically, and culturally.

“Buy wine, build a trail. The Vintner Collection is a once-in-a-lifetime set of wines that makes for the perfect holiday gift,” said Chuck McMinn, Founder and President of the Napa Valley Vine Trail. Each of the participating wineries donated three barrels of wine to produce just 800 Vintner Collection sets and the wines were produced for the sole purpose of supporting the Vine Trail. “These are wines you won’t find anywhere else and with fewer than 800 sets available, this is a highly collectible addition to a cellar.”

Each bottle in this limited-production lot is presented in a unique, silk-screened bottle that includes an image of the NVVT map. It comes with a custom wooden display holder and a complimentary tasting at any one Vintner Collection winery. When all 10 bottles are lined up, the wine collection reveals the actual map of the trail, making for a beautiful cellar display that supports an important cause.

The Napa Valley Vine Trail Vintner Collection was created in partnership with 10 leading Napa Valley Cabernet producers including Alpha Omega, Crocker & Starr, Gemstone, Rocca, Newton, Silver Oak, Spottswoode, Tamber Bey, Vineyard 29, and Whitehall Lane. The collection is priced at $5,000, with full proceeds going to complete the NVVT. Wine enthusiasts can purchase the exclusive offering online for a single up-front payment of $4,500 at www.vinetrail.org/wine. In addition to this exclusive wine lot, those in support of the NVVT can help fund its completion with an engraved Footprint installed at a Vine Trail Shelter. Footprints offer the opportunity to have a personal sentiment engraved on solid aluminum and permanently affixed in concrete. Footprints can be purchased online at www.vinetrail.org/pub/htdocs/footprints.html.