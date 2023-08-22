Cryptocurrency enthusiasts everywhere are ready to take action on the exceptionally fast Lightning Network. The new implementation of this network is built on a series of channels and lightning nodes on the Bitcoin blockchain. It’s allowing users to make faster transactions than ever before by bypassing the confirmation needed from Bitcoin to move forward. If you’re ready to trade at lightning speed, this network is what you’ve been waiting for.
Rapid transactions are right around the corner. Getting started on the Lightning Network is an easier process than you might think. But first, you need to understand how the network works so you can navigate it as effectively as possible.
The Lightning Network channel is comprised of ‘lightning nodes’ that are linked together by channels. When you open a channel, it’ll connect your node to another lightning node. These nodes enable you to send and receive payments, either directly or indirectly, as they can securely route payments to any location in the network. If the intended recipient isn’t reached, the transaction will fail. This keeps your resources safe while navigating the market, so all you have to worry about is what move you’re going to make next.
Lightning nodes make decisions on which route is best for sending payments based on certain factors. They consider the channel capacities available at any given time, as well as the fees charged by different nodes along each potential path. Nodes always suit your needs best, so you have them working with your benefit in mind every time you make a transaction.
And you can make transactions in any way you want to. The Lightning Network allows you to make a high volume of transactions at record speeds, putting electric power in your hands. It’s safe to operate at your will as well—with onion routing, a cryptographic technique, your identity and every transaction you’re part of is always reliably private and secure. Not to mention, you can use smart contracts to work on the Lightning Network on your behalf, automating parameters once to do your bidding around the clock.
Now that you know what you’re working with, it’s time to dive into the process from setup to settlement. The first thing you have to do is run along a lightning node and open a channel with at least one other node. You’ll have to install lightning protocol software on your computer and configure it to connect to the network, as is standard practice. Create your unique public key and open payment channels with other nodes on the network, and you’ll be set up to get started.
Let’s move on to settlement. Payments are initiated by the recipient through a payment request or ‘invoice.’ Once the payment has been transmitted, the recipient’s node will send a ‘payment acknowledgment’ to confirm that the transaction was successful. Just like that, you’ve utilized one of the fattest, most affordable, and most scalable ways to transact in the crypto world.
Are you ready for real-time, low-cost transactions in an online and programmable environment? So are we. We’ll see you on the Lightning Network!