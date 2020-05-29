The Jonah Engler Prescription for Staying Focused at Work

Staying productive in the workplace is perhaps the biggest concern for both employees and the management because, in a world full of distractions, it is increasingly becoming difficult to stay focused on your work. While certain interruptions in the workplace like meetings and phone calls are inevitable, there are plenty more distractions like mobile phones, social media, lack of adequate sleep, negativity, etc. that end up preventing workers from being at their productive best. Since workers need to do the work allocated to them despite the interruptions, they often hurry and increase their risk elevating their stress levels and make themselves more prone to burnouts. Some of the most effective ways of staying focused while at work:

Put Your Mobile Phone on Silent Mode and Remove It from Sight, Advises Jonah Engler

According to Huffingtonpost, Americans are guilty of checking their mobile phones once every 12 minutes on an average, which is a whopping 80 times a day. Even though it may be impossible to completely avoid checking your phone, it can help a lot to keep it on silent and tucked away in a bag or the workstation drawer. Try to check your phone and answer personal calls, text, emails, etc. at specific times of the day like when you are taking a coffee break or lunch break. Social media and computer games can be addictive so you must refrain from it during office hours. The best time to get up to up to speed with your social media accounts is during your commute before and after office.

Get Adequate Sleep at Night, Recommends Jonah Engler

It is important to hit the bed at a reasonable hour every evening so that you can get at least seven to eight hours of restful sleep. This will enable you to wake up completely refreshed and raring to go at the office. Try to go to sleep at the same time every night making sure that the room is conducive to sleep. This means that you should not have the TV in your bedroom or try to work on your laptop before retiring. Maintaining a regular sleep schedule is also very important because going to sleep or waking up at different times tends to throw the body clock out of sync. Once the body gets habituated to a routine, you will find yourself getting sleepy and waking up naturally at the same time every day. Since you will be completely rested, you will find it easier to focus on your work, says Jonah Engler.

Put Yourself on a Healthy and Balanced Diet, Suggests Jonah Engler

There is a tendency among people, especially those who find themselves under a lot of work pressure, to skip breakfast to save time and reach their workplace earlier. This is most unwise as by the time you start on your daily schedule, you are already feeling hungry and this can be a very big distraction that can prevent you from being optimally productive. When you are constantly feeling hungry, all you tend to think about grabbing a snack not your work. The best way of staying focused is to have a good nutritious breakfast with a balanced mix of carbs, proteins, and fats and then go progressively easy with lunch and dinner. Have your dinner at least a couple of hours before going off to sleep so that the food is properly digested and you sleep well. It is advisable to avoid excessive intake of sugary foods, including canned fruit juices, tea, and coffee as well as salty and processed food.

Keep Yourself Well Hydrated, Advises Jonah Engler

It is common not to place too much importance on staying hydrated; however, it is well known that unless you do so, your brain is not able to function at its optimum best. This is because the ideal balance of water and other elements that is necessary for proper brain function gets disrupted. Apart from feeling thirsty, the other notable effects of the lack of adequate hydration are a lack of focus and the impaired function of both short-term and long-term memory. It is also proven that your ability to perform mental calculations gets compromised due to dehydration. The best thing is to start the day by drinking a large glass of water right after you wake up because it is natural for the body to become dehydrated in the seven or eight hours you have been sleeping. Continue to drink water throughout the day so that you feel fresh. Aim to drink at least two liters of water though if you are out on the field in hot and dry conditions, this can easily go up.

Get Organized, Instructs Jonah Engler

Regardless of whether you work from an office or home, it is important to be organized so that you can be more focused and productive. Making a list of things to do and allocating priorities to each job as well as organizing your desk so that you have everything at hand is very important. It is vital to have a clean desk completely free of clutter because having too many unnecessary things on your desk tends to be distracting. Make sure you keep all that you need regularly close at hand so that you don’t lose focus looking for them now and then.

Conclusion

Apart from good health and work practices to help you to be more productive at work, one of the most important aspects is to try to have a positive approach to your work and in your dealings with colleagues and customers. If you make yourself aware of why you are doing a particular activity, you will tend to do it better and add value to it rather than just mechanically going through the motions. To avoid workplace boredom, try to incorporate some creativity into your work by using your imagination. To remain focused on your work, it also equally important not to interact with people with a negative attitude because their outlook on various issues will also tend to pull you down. Even though office gossip and venting about issues with the boss may be enjoyable, it can easily drain your energy and enthusiasm and make you less efficient at your workplace.