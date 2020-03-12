The Best Team Building You Haven’t Tried

CBD gummies are an interesting concept that many people use every day. Can CBD gummies actually help you as much a

Let’s face it. It’s probably time for a team outing. When’s the last time your group was challenged to improve communication, or made an effort to learn about each others’ strengths and weaknesses? Heck, when’s the last time you all got out of the office together? I’m talking about real team bonding. Chances are, it’s been a while – maybe never, if I could be so bold. Sure, this is a little presumptuous, but no matter where your team building is, it could probably improve. Whether your team is brand new or you’ve enjoyed more than a few holiday parties together, it’s never a bad idea to boost morale.

Enter, The Escape Game. Not only can a super immersive escape room experience be a blast, but it also provides valuable insight into how your teammates think and operate as individuals. It’s ironic actually, that nothing reveals individual characteristics quite like working as a unit. So, unite under a common goal and exercise critical communication in a way that you probably never have before and might never be able to otherwise.

Learn how your team works together in one of their high-intensity, but low-stakes scenarios. See in real time what motivates them. Find out what makes everyone tick – do they take time to examine the information, or do they spring into action? Who will reveal leadership potential? Who can handle complex problem-solving under pressure? Create an exciting opportunity to debrief and discuss your efforts while everyone’s walls are down and you guys can’t stop laughing.

The Escape Game allows your team to build trust in a way that’s as efficient as it is effective. You don’t just need to know your team will catch you when you fall – you need to rely on them to help make sure that you don’t. Everyone needs to realize they have skin in the game and participate in actively picking up the slack. An escape room is the best real-life practice for filling in shortcomings and playing your role to the fullest – either all of you win, or none of you do. No one on a team succeeds or fails alone and The Escape Game offers a way to learn how to win (or lose) together. Nothing quite pulls a group of people together like an important mission with a ticking clock.

You’re probably aware of the merits of teamwork, and we’ll go out on a limb to assume that the midst of an important project is not the best time to reveal a team’s major weaknesses. It’s more beneficial (and A LOT more fun) to discover a weak link or an opportunity for improvement while recovering a stolen painting from a villainous museum curator, or on the schoolyard, minutes away from kicking off your Summer break. That’s the kind of team building and bonding you’ll find at The Escape Game. You don’t even have to take our word for it – their stats are clear.

Learn more at TheEscapeGame.com/SanFrancisco and follow them on Instagram @TheEscapeGameSanFrancisco.

s other CBD types?

There are plenty of different ways to take CBD. One of the most popular ones is a CBD gummy. But if you’ve only ever really heard about these gummies secondhand, you might not know why people love them so much. If you’re interested in starting a new type of CBD in your diet, you might want to consider using CBD gummies. These are the top reasons that people love CBD gummies.

Portability

First off, CBD gummies are incredibly portable. That’s one of the main reasons people love to have them available — they’re great if you need to take your CBD with you. Most CBD gummies come in a small darkened container that you can toss into your bag, purse, or backpack. That portability means it’s very easy to use your CBD gummies in any situation. You may even want to keep a container of CBD gummies in your different bags so that you don’t have to remember to take them with you every time you leave the house.

Ease of Use

CBD gummies all come pre-portioned and pre-prepared. To take your CBD, all you have to do is take a gummy and chew it up. That makes it much easier than taking CBD in many other ways. You can even grab a few CBD gummies from your purse without having to look at them while you do it. That means you can continue to work and accomplish your goals without having to take time to get your CBD. It’s a direct CBD mix that allows you to easily add CBD, whether as needed or as part of an overall routine.

Efficacy

Just like other methods of taking it, CBD gummies provides you with the benefits that you associate with CBD. Plus, you still know exactly how much CBD you’re taking when you take a gummy. You just have to look at the label, which will let you know how much CBD each gummy actually has. Make sure you see how much is in a serving and how many gummies each serving is, so you can properly dose your CBD for your own needs.

Additional Ingredients

If you want to make sure that you’re getting the most out of your CBD, you might want to consider adding additional supplements that will help with your health goals. With Charlotte’s Web CBD gummies, you’ll automatically get the benefits of those additional supplements. The Calm gummies include L-theanine and lemon balm, the Sleep gummies include melatonin, and the Recovery gummies include ginger and turmeric. Do some extra research on these supplements so you can see whether they can help you.

Quality

Every time you buy a supplement, you need to make sure that the retailer will only provide high-quality products. That’s true of every supplement, including CBD. Supplements aren’t federally regulated, which can be worrying for some people. But the good news is that high-quality manufacturers have instead taken it upon themselves to regulate their own products. At Charlotte’s Web, you can see Certificates of Analysis from an unbiased third party that will let you know what’s actually in your CBD and let you feel comfortable with every purchase.

Conclusion

Regardless of your current CBD usage, it’s true that CBD gummies may be able to help you benefit from CBD even more. You just need to make sure you’re getting the right CBD gummy for your needs. Charlotte’s Web can help you find that perfect gummy. Whether you want more help with working out, sleeping right, or just staying calm in your day-to-day life, CBD gummies from Charlotte’s Web will help you do ju

