The Best Seed Banks in 2021: Finding a Reputable Seed Bank Online that Ships to the USA

If you’re considering growing your own marijuana, then finding the right seed bank is essential. Seed banks are services that store various strains of marijuana; whenever you want to grow something new, you simply order the seeds from one of them.

As you might expect, however, not every seed bank is equally trustworthy. While buying, growing, and selling marijuana is becoming increasingly tolerated by the powers that be, in many ways, it’s still the Wild West out there.

If you want to be sure that you’re dealing with the best and most reputable seed banks possible, the list below includes only companies that we’re comfortable using and recommending. Simply put, if you’re looking online for the best seed banks, you can’t do better than the options shown here.

First Look of the Best Seed Banks

Things to Consider Before Choosing a Seed Bank

There are a few things you should look for in any seed bank that you’re considering; none of these are guarantees that you’ll have a good experience, of course, but they significantly increase your odds.

One of the biggest things to look for is how long the seed bank has been around. Not every new company is untrustworthy, of course, but the ones that have been around for years have likely been successful because they’re legit.

Pay attention to the payment options they offer as well. Many banks, especially those that will do business with Americans, only offer certain options. These are usually cash, money order, certified check, or Bitcoin, as most banks and credit card companies won’t interact with marijuana-based businesses.

If you’re an American, you should also make sure you’re dealing with seed banks that ship to the United States. Not all of them do, as buying cannabis seeds online can be a legal gray area in some places. You may also want to find a seed bank that offers stealth shipping.

Finally, and possibly most importantly, depending on your priorities, you should look at the various strains they offer. You obviously want a bank that offers a wide variety of high-quality cannabis seeds. While this can be difficult to judge, it goes hand-in-hand with their longevity. It’s unlikely an online seed bank would stay in business long if it were selling dirt weed.

The 5 Best Seed Banks

1. I Love Growing Marijuana (ILGM) – Best Seed Bank Overall

Pros

Been around since 2012

Large variety of options

Easily accessible for beginners

Offers germination guarantee

Free shipping to all U.S. states

Cons

Will flood your inbox with offers

Limited amount of shipping options

ILGM is one of the oldest and best cannabis seed banks you’ll find online, having been around since 2012. However, its founder has been growing marijuana seeds for over 25 years, so there’s plenty of experience behind the site.

They offer a variety of options, including feminized seeds, autoflowering seeds, and variety packs. This makes their service equally approachable to novice and experienced growers alike.

Beginners will find the site most helpful, as they have a section dedicated specifically to newbies.

The website even lists the most popular cannabis seeds, making it easy to find what other people have already enjoyed. This saves you some trial and error, allowing you to get to the good stuff right away. Of course, if you want something a little less mainstream, they can accommodate you there as well.

There are dozens of high-quality marijuana seeds to choose from, all but ensuring you’ll find something new. Best of all, though, all of their marijuana seeds come with a germination guarantee. This ensures you’ll never receive any duds, but if you do, the company’s customer service will make it right.

ILGM isn’t perfect, of course. They’ll flood your inbox with offers as soon as you give them your email address, but most of their correspondence is useful, at least. Also, they don’t have much in the way of shipping options. You can get free standard shipping, but if you want to track your package, it will cost you $25 for the privilege.

The company promises that their marijuana seeds will be delivered in a discreet package, but they don’t offer a true stealth shipping option.

2. Crop King Seeds – Best for Newbies in the Seed Banks World

Pros

Does a fantastic job of educating customers

Marijuana seeds boast an 80% germination rate

Reliable delivery to the United States

Cons

Overly geared towards beginners

Shipping is expensive and slow

If you like to be educated about any purchase you make, Crop King Seeds does an outstanding job, ensuring you know everything you need to know ahead of time. They explain everything, including genetic backgrounds and THC-CBD ratios. It’s a great way for newcomers to get up to speed quickly, but experienced growers may find that all that information just gets in the way.

Their marijuana seeds boast an 80% germination rate, making it extremely likely you’ll get your money’s worth. Crop King Seeds backs this up with—you guessed it—information on how to get the best possible germination rate. You certainly can’t complain that they leave you undereducated.

That germination rate is lower than you’ll find at some other banks (and pales in comparison to ILGM’s), but it also sets realistic expectations. Like many things with Crop King Seeds, it all seems geared towards beginners.

Shipping is a mixed bag. On the one hand, they can ship to the USA with little problem. On the other, it takes forever to get there (up to 2 weeks), and they charge $10 per shipment. You can get free shipping (here), but you’ll have to spend $300 to do so.

3. Rocket Seeds – Best for a Variety of Seeds Available

Pros

10 free seeds for orders over $420

Free shipping for orders over $200

Extensive guide on germination

A variety of seeds available

Stealth shipping option gives discreet delivery

Cons

International shipping takes longer

They are a middleman, not a seed grower

If not buying a lot, it can be more expensive

Rocket Seeds offers a wide range of seeds and everyone who is 19 years old and more can purchase them. They offer autoflower seeds, feminized, regular, CBD, and fast version seeds. They actually act as a middleman and don’t grow their own seeds. But, they have in their stock brands such as Beaver, Blimburn, Crop King, Sonoma, Sunwest Genetics, and MaryJanes Garden.

For your purchase, you can pay through credit cards, cash in the mail, bitcoin, money transfers, EMT Interact, PayPal, E-check. However, some payment methods aren’t available during checkout and you’ll need to contact their customer service for help.

If you order over $420, they will give extra 10 seeds. It’s a similar situation with shipping – orders over $200 get free shipping. Although this works well for people who buy many seeds, for people who don’t need that many – it can be more expensive.

Shipping is fastest in Canada with 2-5 days delivery time. In Canada, you also get their branded packaging while for other countries they use stealth shipping which means you’ll get your product within a DVD, T-shirt, or similar.

Shipping to North America typically takes 5-7 business days. International shipping takes approximately 7-14 days. If you pay for express shipping with registered tracking, you will get a guarantee for your order. That means if your package gets confiscated – they will reship your order for free. However, they do collect a reshipping fee for Australia and New Zealand of $10.

Last but not the least, they offer an extensive germination guide for which they promise will get you growing results.

4. Quebec Cannabis Seeds – Best for Experienced Growers

Pros

Can ship to the USA quickly

Stealth delivery on all orders

Perfect for growers who know what they’re doing

20% discount on bitcoin transactions

Cons

A fee charged for credit card purchases

$70 minimum purchase

May be overwhelming for newbies

Unlike Crop King Seeds, Quebec Cannabis Seeds has no issue getting your order to you as quickly as possible. You should get your purchase in a few days, and they use stealth shipping for all orders.

You’ll pay for that privilege, though, as this seed bank charges a 3.8% fee on all credit cards and requires a $70 minimum purchase. You don’t have any choice in terms of shipping, as there’s just one option, but American customers can pay in USD.

They also offer a substantial discount for payments in Bitcoin—20%, to be exact. If you decide to pay with your card, though, you’ll find that the charges are listed under an innocuous company, so there’s no need to worry about someone finding out your secret.

Quebec Cannabis Seeds offers a wide range of strains, including auto-flowering, CBD, mixed, and more. Everything is geared towards experienced growers, though, and their simplistic website doesn’t hold your hand through the buying process.

If you already know what you’re doing and just want to get in and out as smoothly as possible, then this site is perfect for you. However, if you’re just starting out, you may feel overwhelmed by the layout and lack of educational material.

5. Seedsman – Best for Frequent Buyers of Seeds

Pros

The website has a sleek, professional layout

Strains are broken down categorically and alphabetically

Plenty of accessories for sale

Loyalty program for repeat customers

Free seeds with every order

Cons

It may feel too corporate for some users

Difficult to find negative reviews

No germination guarantee

Seedsman has one of the sleekest websites in the seed bank space, which may inspire confidence in newcomers. It’s also easy to navigate, with enough information to help you make a decision, but not so much as to overwhelm you.

Everything is broken down by category, but they also offer an alphabetical breeder’s list for people who already know exactly what they’re looking for.

Seedsman is more than just a seed bank, however. They offer a ton of accessories to help you with the growing process, including grinders and papers. You can even get a t-shirt if you feel particularly strongly about their brand. They go out of their way to retain customers, too.

You’ll get free seeds in every order, and they even have a loyalty program to encourage repeat business. All of this creates a corporate feel that may turn some people off, though. It also feels like they push their positive reviews front and center, as you have to dig a bit to find negative feedback on any of the strains.

They also don’t offer a germination guarantee, so you take a risk with any purchase. The germination rates seem to vary across strains, meaning you should do your homework before buying anything.

Best Seed Banks FAQs

Is Buying Seeds Safe?

Yes. There’s no reason to worry about law enforcement breaking down your door or anything like that. It’s likely that the worst thing that could happen is that your seeds get lost or confiscated.

To that end, many sites offer insurance on your shipment. That means they’ll refund your money or give you more seeds if something happens to your shipment—for an additional price, of course.

Whether it’s worth it or not is up to you, but it will largely depend on how much you’re buying, as well as your past experiences buying from that particular bank. You may also want to choose a bank that offers discreet shipping options.

At the end of the day, you should check the local laws in your area, just to be safe. Some places in the United States are more likely to crack down on you than others, but for the most part, buying cannabis seeds online is safe and easy.

Will All Cannabis Seed Banks Ship to the USA?

Probably not all of them, no. However, all of the ones on this list will. In general, it’s easy to find cannabis seed banks that ship to the United States—it’s a huge customer base, after all. You’re much more likely to have trouble finding a seed bank that accepts payment from the USA (more on that shortly).

How Can I Avoid Scams?

The easiest way to do that is by checking reviews thoroughly, especially if those reviews are listed on a reputable 3rd-party site like TrustPilot. Don’t just look at the overall score, either—really dig into the reviews to see what others say.

Some banks have been known to send the wrong strains or sell seeds that rarely germinate. Look out for people complaining about either of those things. Also, investigate their payment options. If they only accept things like money orders or non-refundable checks, you should be suspicious.

Those may be acceptable forms of payment at other banks, but only if they have other options as well. Make sure they provide tracking numbers, too, so that you can be sure you’ve actually been sent what you paid for.

How Do I Pay for Marijuana Seeds?

Most seed banks will provide a variety of options, but those options may not all be available to you, depending on where you live. For example, some sites accept credit cards, but your credit card company might not accept transactions to marijuana-based businesses.

Generally speaking, you should look for options like credit and debit cards, money orders, Bitcoin, and wire transfers. The more choices they have, the more likely it is that the bank is reputable.

What is a Germination Guarantee?

A germination guarantee is a promise from the seed bank that a certain number of their seeds will sprout. If you don’t have at least that many of your marijuana seeds germinating, the seed bank will either replace the seeds or refund your money.

A germination guarantee isn’t a blanket promise, though. Most seed banks have restrictions in place behind their guarantees to ensure that you planted the cannabis seeds properly. They won’t refund or replace plants that failed due to user error.

Growing Your Own Cannabis: The Takeaway

Buying your own marijuana seeds is a great way to cultivate your own supply, but getting those seeds can be a bit of a pain. If you find a good seed bank, though, you can safely get a variety of strains delivered to your home whenever you like.

The banks listed above all have years of faithful service under their belt, and each can be trusted to deliver your order safely. Even better, they all have multiple, high-quality strains to choose from.

If you’re looking to start cultivating your own plants, you should start by visiting one of the seed banks above. They’ll hook you up with the finest strains you’ll find anywhere—but growing something worth smoking is still up to you.