The best delta 8 carts in the market today and the unethical ones to avoid

Our all-time best Delta 8 THC cartridges are:

Area52 Finest Labs Delta Effex Diamond CBD Boston Hempire

Area52 is relatively new in the Delta 8 cart industry, but the transparency of their process, the purity of their ingredients, and the success of their products have bagged them a good reputation.

Despite being one of the most expensive names in the Delta 8 cart space, consumers haven’t been bugged to shed the extra bucks needed to purchase an Area52 cart.

Area52’s unique selling proposition (USP) lies in the transparency and integrity of its ingredients and product testing. With every Area52 cart pack, consumers can easily see the certificates of analysis for the product detailing everything from the delta 8 THC content to the entire cannabinoid profile to terpenes and potential contaminants.

At the moment, Area52 only has one vape flavor in their line – the Delta 8 THC distillate infused with cannabis-derived terpenes from the Pineapple Express strain.

This cart contains a highly energizing and mildly intoxicating 900 mg of delta 8 THC in 1 ml. When compared with the rest, Area52’s vape cart is one of the strongest you’ll find in the industry.

In terms of taste, Area52 is quite palatable and enjoyable, too.

Finest Labs is the go-to option for people that are just getting started with cannabinoids. This is because its 500 mg of Delta 8 THC in 1mL is one of the lowest THC compositions you’ll find in the industry.

So, at its core, Finestlabs will not knock your head off. Not like Delta 9 or many of the other Delta 8 options. But, of course, you can still expect a series of positive vibes, a clearer mind, and a relaxed mood shortly after.

Like Area52, there is only one strain of the Finest Labs Delta 8 cart available at the moment – the blueberry, which contains 500 mg of delta 8 THC combined with strain-specific terpenes.

3. Delta Effex

Delta Effex is the only Delta 8 cart company that has ‘Delta’ in its name – no pun intended.

As the brainchild of popular vape company, Savage Enterprises, Delta Effex specializes in all things D8, from tinctures to flowers to edibles to cartridges.

With such a level of specialization, you can guess just how perfect their D8 products would be.

Unlike Area52 and Finest Labs that have just one vape flavor, Delta Effex has an interesting lineup of many Delta 8 cart fruit flavors that are influenced by popular cannabis strains — including Cali Orange, Kush, Grand Daddy Purple, and Strawberry Cough.

Grand Daddy Purple: this is a grape-flavored liquid

Cali Orange: this has a refreshing orange taste

Strawberry Cough: this is a Sativa-dominant liquid that tastes exactly like strawberry.

Delta Effex is the best if you’re looking for a Delta 8 cart line that offers a wide variety of flavors to choose from.

As a California-based brand, the company offers free statewide shipping for all its products.

4. Diamond CBD

Looking at the brand name, one might assume this is a brand focused on just CBD-based products. But you’d be wrong. Diamond CBD does everything cannabis. And their Delta 8 THC carts are also among the best.

As a team of doctors and scientists, Diamond CBD’s primary goal is aimed at creating a sustainable system that delivers strictly high-quality Delta 8 cart products.

It is claimed that all their Delta 8 cart products are free of CBD, CBG, or Delta-9 THC. And each cart carries 900 mg of delta 8 THC in 1 mL, making it a highly potent THC option.

Like that is not enough, all their vape carts are subjected to 3rd party testing by ACS Labs based in Florida.

Another good point scored by Diamond CBD is the fact they offer a lineup of interesting fruit flavors derived from popular cannabis strains. Thanks to this multiplicity of vape flavors, users don’t have to stick with one flavor.

Some of Diamond CBD vape variants include:

Blue Dream

Sour Diesel

Pineapple Express

Strawberry Lemonade

Mango Kush

Banana Kush

Tangie

Guava

Grape Ape

5. Boston Hempire

Boston Hempire is what you’re looking for if you need a Delta 8 THC cart that gets you higher than high.

Popularly known as the “High Life” line of vape carts, Boston Hempire packs their cartridges with 920mg of high-quality hemp-derived delta-8 THC, which takes users to a different plane entirely.

All their Delta 8 carts are tested by Desert Valley Testing in Phoenix, Arizona. And according to the reports provided by Desert Valley, all Boston Hempire’s Delta 8 vape carts are free of pesticide, are completely natural, are Sativa-derived, and are sourced from organic hemp.

Additionally, all their Delta 8 carts come with the standard 510 threading, which means users can fit with almost all electronic vape pens.

Furthermore, besides the 92% pure Delta 8 carts, there are a few cartridges with a “gelato” aroma that contains “92.04%” Delta-8 THC and “4.76%” CBN. These are:

Gorilla Glue

Blue Dream

AK Therapy (AK47)

Jack Herer

Mango

Blue Ice

Besides these ones, Boston Hempire also has a specially designed Delta 8 cart that has a “fruity pebble” aroma. This one contains “95%” Delta-8 THC and no CBN, and it’s called Delta-8 High Life Cart Fruity Pebbles.

Users are advised to take this on a low heat setting because it’s stronger than the rest.

The love for Delta 8 THC and its cartridges

Where Delta-9 THC will get you paranoid, anxious, and completely stoned, Delta 8 is known to give mildly intoxicating effects, resulting in a smoother, less anxious psychoactive experience.

This friendliness with the body, along with its sustained potency is the reason Delta 8 is immensely accepted within the cannabis industry.

So huge is the love for Delta 8 that consumers demand that there be various forms of the compound. Nowadays, you’ll find Delta 8 products in many different forms such as D8 tinctures, D8 distillates (for vaping), D8 gummies, D8 concentrates, D8 capsules, and even D8-rich cannabis flowers (buds covered in a delta 8 THC solution).

The idea is to make Delta 8 available to all consumers regardless of their preferences.

But of all the forms mentioned above, consumers have come to realize that the best and the most potent way to get the best hit from delta 8 is to vape its distillate.

Besides the potency, here are some of the other reasons consumers prefer Delta 8 vapes to other methods of consumption:

Reusability: You can only drink a tincture once, and eat a gummy once. But you can reuse a vape pen multiple times.

Ease of use: Vaping is as easy as using an inhaler.

Consistent doses of delta 8 THC: It can be weird taking multiple dosages of capsules at various intervals. But you can easily vape as many times a day as you like.

Several years of shelf life: Delta 8 vape carts last longer than the rest.

The existence of low-quality Delta 8 THC carts

Unfortunately, in our world, nothing good ever walks alone.

Having seen the success and boom of the Delta 8 cart market, lots of unscrupulous brands have stormed the market, dishing out low-quality products.

The results?

This has led to deaths and illnesses for so many consumers from various parts of the country.

The traditional way of making cannabinoid products is to simply extract the active compounds from the plant using CO 2 or ethanol. But seeing as the delta 8 THC content in cannabis is very low (it only contributes to less than 1% of marijuana’s cannabinoid profile), this sort of extraction isn’t possible.

So, manufacturers had to come up with alternative means of production.

This alternative process involves the conversion of CBD into delta 8 directly. But this process is a multifaceted one, which means that it requires high-tech equipment and well-trained staff. Something most companies cannot afford.

Hence, the reason we now see so many low-quality and unsafe Delta 8 in the market.

Unethical Delta 8 THC cart brands to avoid

Although there are so many unscrupulous names in the Delta 8 cart industry at the moment, we cannot list them all. But the main brands we suggest you avoid are CannaAid, Cake, Truelive, Skyhio, CannaClear, Honey Creek Labs, and Terp Flex.